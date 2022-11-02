...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Malad, Preston, Thatcher, Emigration Summit, St.
Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry,
Bone, Wayan, and Swan Valley.
* WHEN...until noon MDT today
* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs,
and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power
outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high
winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in
forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use
caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the
steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider
delaying travel until the high winds subside.
&&
1 of 2
The Preston High girls cross country team won its second consecutive state championship last week.
Unlike many races this season, none of the Preston girls finished first or even second at the state cross-country meet in Lewiston, Idaho over the weekend. They didn’t even finish in the top five, but that makes what they did do even more impressive.
The Lady Indians won back-to-back 4A state cross-country titles by doing what they have done all season long. They kept together and pushed each other. Preston’s pack time was a season best 11 seconds and it was the first time in any classification in the history of the Idaho state cross country meet that a team had all seven runners run under 19:00 minutes.
Freshman Bethany Moore led the team with a ninth place finish (18:43) and was immediately followed by Angelie Scott in 10th (18:48), Myah Atchley 11th (18:49) and Maren Leffler 12th (18:49). Sixteen seconds after Moore crossed the finish line all six teammates had joined her. Elly Jeppsen was 19th(18:54), Tenley Kirkbride 21st (18:54) and Ashley Scott 22nd (18:59). The tight finish made the second consecutive state title a reality.
“I’m so happy for the girls,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “They have had a tremendous season and so proud of them for what they’ve been able to accomplish. They have been a tight knit group all year and have pushed each other to do amazing things.”
Preston won the championship with a score of 61 points. Skyline was second with 97, Idaho Falls third at 118, Pocatello fourth with 120 and Twin Falls took fifth with 141.
“We are going to enjoy this but are excited to see what this group can continue to do in the future!” said Jones.
The Preston boys finished eighth at the state meet with 218 points. Bishop Kelly took first with 218, Idaho Falls second at 63, Skyline third at 118, Pocatello fourth at 130 and Twin Falls fifth with 146.
As he has done all season long, Luke Visser led the Preston boys finishing 17th overall with a time of 15:53. Tristan Lyon finished 37th (16:31), Ty Robertson 38th (16:34), Jake Cordner 64th (17:05) Druw Jones 69th ( 17:16), Porter Campbell 72nd (17:22) and Jonathon Cole 91st (18:06).
“The boys ran great today,” said Coach Jones. “They all ran season bests and this team really improved a lot as the season went on. We only have one senior in our top seven runners in Tristan Lyon so hopefully this experience will help push the returning runners next season. They did get this experience and to be able to run at the state meet is a great accomplishment!”
Eight of the top ten runners at the state meet were seniors. Their graduation will open a lot of spots for younger teams, like Preston who will return most of their runners, to step into.
“We will miss our seniors,” said Jones. “Alyssa Crowther, Amberlyn Stuart, Esther Mueller, Anne Burnett, Tristan Lyon, Burton Bevans, Milo Nelson, and Porter Nelson. They have all put in a lot of time and been a big part of the program and will be missed. A big thanks to my assistant coaches and junior high coaches Carson Campbell, Emily Burnett, Derek Bailey, and Emily jones for their time and efforts in building the program. They are amazing and thanks to our administration for all of their support!“
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.