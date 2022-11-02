Support Local Journalism

Unlike many races this season, none of the Preston girls finished first or even second at the state cross-country meet in Lewiston, Idaho over the weekend. They didn’t even finish in the top five, but that makes what they did do even more impressive.

The Lady Indians won back-to-back 4A state cross-country titles by doing what they have done all season long. They kept together and pushed each other. Preston’s pack time was a season best 11 seconds and it was the first time in any classification in the history of the Idaho state cross country meet that a team had all seven runners run under 19:00 minutes.


