The Preston girls also took first at the Terry Jones Invitational on Aug. 27, and will compete in the Cardinal Classic in Soda Springs on Saturday, Sep. 5.
The girls were led by junior McKinley Scott who finished 4th overall individually with a time of 21:30. Taylor Romney was 8th (22:02), Angelie Scott 9th (22:14), Elly Jeppsen 11th (22:41), Rachel Lee 12th (22:50), Maren Leffler 15th(23:09), and Alyssa Crowther 17th (23:22).
“The girls ran great today,” Coach Tyler Jones said. “It was a great start to the season and we had a lot of good times for early in the season. Our pack time was 1:20 which is pretty good. We are a young team with only one senior on the girls' team and this was great experience for our young team. We are excited to see them progress throughout the season.”
Preston placed first with 44 points, Bear Lake second with 73 and West Side third with 97. Raft River followed with 104, then Malad with 110, Rockland with 123 and Ririe with 138.
The junior high girls scored a perfect score with 15points for first place. Myah Atchley was first overall 10:22, Lucy Barton 2nd (10:25), Bethany Moore 3rd (10:39), Payce Jones 4th (10:42), Ashley Scott 5th (11:01), Corin Leffler 6th (11:15) and Dylene Williamson 10th (11:51).