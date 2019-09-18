Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a one-man scramble this past week. In the First Flight, Chad Christensen finished first gross with a 31. Loyd Field, Nick Anderson, and Syd Sadler finished tied for second with 35’s. In the net division, Mo Loveday finished first with a 27. Dean Blaisdell and Mike Anderson finished second with 29’s. In the Second Flight, Steve Westerberg finished first gross with a 35. Richard Westerberg finished second with a 38, and Jeff Sessions was third with a 39. in the net division, Dave Atkinson was first with a 27. Jade Almond and Steve Anderson finished tied for second with 28’s. Skins were won by Chad Christensen, Loyd Field, Mo Loveday, and Wayne Marler.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting a Senior Tournament on Wednesday, September 18th. It will be a 1:00 Shotgun start. The entry fee for non-members is $50 and includes the cart. Entry fee for members is $30. The tournament is open to men 50 and over and will play a forward tee depending on age and handicap. You may register for the event by calling the pro shop at 208-852-2408.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Market/True Value “Bye Bye Birdie Couples (Mixed) Scramble” on Saturday, September 21. It will be a 9:30 shotgun start. Entry fee for non-members will be $110 per team and includes golf, entry fee, lunch after, tee prizes, drawing prizes, lots of fun. Members cost is $85 per team. Teams may register by contacting the pro shop at 208-852-2408 or for more information.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Fall One-Man Scramble on Saturday, September 28th. It will be a 10:00 shotgun start. Entry Fee for the event is $65 for non-members and $50 for members including cart. Players will be Flighted by entries and will receive 80% of their handicap. The tournament is filling fast and is limited to the first 80 players, to register or for more information contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408 or check out our facebook page.