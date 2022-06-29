The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Total Net format last week on the back nine. There was a tie for the top net team between Kay Swainston/Kim Johnson and Bob Wright/Kent Larsen with a combined score of 71 (-1). There was also a tie for 3rd place between the teams of Joe Greene/Bill Nash and Ken Degn/Mike Cunningham with an even score 72. First place in Optional Games Net went to Bill Nash at -5 (31), second went to Mike Cunningham at -2 (34) and third place was Bob Wright with -1 (35). Optional Games Gross went to Bill Nash with a 33, second place went to Bob Wright with an even score of 36 and third place was Mike Cunningham with a +1 (37). Optional Games skins were won by Greg Neilsen (birdie on hole #14), Bill Nash (birdie on hole #10), Brandon Harris (birdie on hole #13) and Ron Mumford (birdie on hole #17).
The Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Modified Scramble Tournament last week. Flight 1 gross was won by Sawyer Jensen with a 31. Jackson Porter and Owen Pearson tied for second with 34’s. In the net division, Bill Nash, Brandon Ormond, and Chad Christensen all tied for first with 33’s. In Flight 2 gross division, Jeff Birch finished first with a 37. Channing Hemsley finished second with a 40. Craig Allen finished third with a 42. In the net division, Nick Anderson was first with a 33. Larry Morrison finished second with a 35, and Shane Spackman was third with a 36. Skins were won by Sawyer Jensen, Syd Sadler, Jeff Birch, Channing Hemsley, Craig Allen, and Steve Westerberg.