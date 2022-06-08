The Preston Golf and Country Club Tuesday Men’s League played a Total Net tournament this past week. The Low Net team was Ken Degn and Mike Cunningham with a score of 29. Coming in 2nd Net was Randall Smith and Mike Cunningham Jr at 31. In the Optional Games, Ken Degn and Mike Cunningham finished first in low gross with a 31 and Bill Nash and Joe Greene with a 32. Skins were won by the teams of Bill Nash-Joe Greene, Ken Degn -Mike Cunningham, and Randall Smith and Mike Cunningham Jr. Next Tuesday will be the final week in the first third with the format being best-ball.
Preston Golf and Country Open League played a Blind Partner Best Ball last week. The two teams of Donna Cunningham/Syd Sadler and Randy Larsen/Steve Westerberg tied for first with matching 30’s. The teams of Brad Bybee/Justin Hemmert, Corey Welker/David Hanrion, and Dave Atkinson/Wayne Henderson all tied for third with matching 31’s. Skins were won by Donna Cunningham, Syd Sadler, Justin Hemmert, Steve Westerberg, and Brad Bybee.
Preston Golf and Country Club is taking registration for their summer program. There are multiple options available depending on skill level, age, and commitment. Parents may find all the information about the program on the Preston Junior Golf Program Facebook page. You may also register your youth through that page and then pay the first day. The summer long program runs every Wednesday for 8 weeks starting June 8th. Individual and small group lessons are also available upon request. Ladies clinics start on June 8th and run throughout July and August every Wednesday night at 5:30. For more information or to register over the phone call 208-852-2408.