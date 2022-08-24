Support Local Journalism

Last week the Preston Tuesday Men’s League played a total net format with the winner being Dave Seamons and Darin Hess shooting a 67 (-5). In the optional games category, the scramble net and gross winners were Seamons-Hess. Skins were won by Seamons-Hess, Bill Nash-Joe Greene & Mike Anderson-Steve Bergquist.

This Tuesday, the finals were to be a best ball played between the teams of Seamons-Hess, Greene-Nash and Kim Johnson-Kay Swainston.

