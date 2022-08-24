Last week the Preston Tuesday Men’s League played a total net format with the winner being Dave Seamons and Darin Hess shooting a 67 (-5). In the optional games category, the scramble net and gross winners were Seamons-Hess. Skins were won by Seamons-Hess, Bill Nash-Joe Greene & Mike Anderson-Steve Bergquist.
This Tuesday, the finals were to be a best ball played between the teams of Seamons-Hess, Greene-Nash and Kim Johnson-Kay Swainston.
Preston Golf and Country Club Open League played a Low Gross and Net Tournament this past week. In Flight 1, gross division, Sawyer Jensen finished first with a four-under 32. Jay Grunig finished second with a 33, and Chad Christensen was third with a 34. In the net division, Eli Jensen was first with a 32. Loyd Field, Pam Anderson, and Stan Cahoon tied for second with matching 34’s. In Flight 2, gross division, Scott Blaisdell and Shane Spackman tied for first with matching 40’s. Channing Hemsley and Mike Anderson tied for third both shooting 44. In the net division, David Anderson and Steve Anderson both finished with 33’s and tied for first. Branden Jensen was third with a 35 net. Skins were won by Loyd Field, Michael Cunningham, Sawyer Jensen, Branden Jensen, and Scott Blaisdell.
Preston Golf and Country Club is hosting the Stokes Market Couples (Mixed) scramble on Saturday, Aug. 27. It will be an 8:30 shotgun start. The cost is $134 per non-member couple and includes 18 holes with a cart, dinner, door prizes, entry fee, and many other prizes. To register contact the pro shop at 208-852-2408.