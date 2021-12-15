Preston will host the first of two home meets tonight, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. against Logan and Grace. They will close out 2021 at the Malad Tournament on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18.
Over the weekend the Indians attended the Cache Valley Classic Duel Meet Wrestling tournament held at Green Canyon High School. There they defeated Cyprus 58-24, Highland 78-0, Mt. Crest 57-21, Ogden 70-3 and Ben Lomond 48-28. Preston lost to American Fork 39-40 and Green Canyon 31-42 in two very close duels.
Caigun Keller (150 lbs), Jaden Perkins (157 lbs), Micah Serr 165 (lbs)and Emery Thorson (190 lbs) all went undefeated. Tavin Rigby (132lbs), Tayden Edwards (144 lbs), and Parker Bodily (175 lbs) and Luis Herrin (HWT) each lost just one match.
JV results were as follows: First place Luke Christensen, Aiden Cox and Keit Abbott. Second place Isaac Hull and William Hull. Third place Dash Day and Freeman Sturges. Fourth place Ethan Keller and Carlos Zarco and fifth place Brandon Lindhardt.
“Overall I was very pleased with the great effort put forth by our wrestling teams,” said Coach Doug Higley. “Especially competing against the larger Utah teams.”
In Shelley on Dec. 8 Preston faced Blackfoot and Shelley defeating Shelley (45-33) and Blackfoot (42-33). Preston’s win over Blackfoot, typically one of 4A’s better programs, was noteworthy, especially when you consider the Indians gave up 12 points via forfeit.
Tavin Rigby (132), Caigun Keller (152), Jaden Perkins (160), Micah Serr (170), Emery Thorson (182) and Parker Bodily (195) all went 2-0 for Preston, and all but two of those victories were by fall. Perkins was able to grind out a 6-5 win over Blackfoot’s Carter Inskeep, while Rigby was triumphant against his foe from Shelley, 9-3. Inskeep, like Perkins, was one win away from advancing to the placement rounds at last season’s 4A State Championships.
Preston got a win by pin from Clay Bradford (138) in its dual against Blackfoot, while teammate Brandon Lindhardt (285) pulled out a nailbiting 8-7 victory.