The Indians competed in the Bob Conley Invitational in Pocatello on Oct. 3, and have a break this week as they prepare for their only home meet of the season on Wednesday, Oct 16. It is the final meet before districts in Pocatello on Oct. 24.
The Preston boys finished fourth at the Conley meet with 149 points in the Varsity A division. There were 22 schools competing in the big school division with Preston. Rocky Mountain was third with 148 points, Pocatello second with 107 and Idaho Falls first with 83 points.
Preston was led by Sam Jeppsen who was 12th individually (16:26), Garrett Hale was 24th (16:42), Riley Reid 25th (16:44), Edison Leffler 40th (17:02), Dawson Leffler 48th (17:13), Reynger Davidsavor 51st (17:21), and Wyatt Crowther 110th (18:33).
“We had some good performances today but it wasn’t our best day,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “There was a lot of great competition today. With this being the state course this year there were a lot of schools here today. This shows us where we are at with four weeks to go. Idaho Falls and Pocatello both ran really well today and we have a lot of work to do to try and catch them. We’ve run in a bunch of big meets in back to back weeks and today wasn’t our best day for sure. But we will bounce back.”
The girls finished 11th with 268 points. Pocatello was ninth with 251. The district’s top team was Twin Falls which was sixth with 198 points. Eagle won the meet with 38 points.
Mckinley Scott led the Indians with a 39th place finish and season best (20:44). Mickayla Robertson was 47th (21:06), Rachel Lee 55th (21:23), Summer Roberts 67th (21:40), Emma Johnson 70th (21:43), Alyssa Crowther 73rd (21:46), and Paige Shumway 89th (22:27).
“Many of the girls ran season bests today so they had a great day and are continuing to improve each week,” said Jones.
The Preston junior high cross country teams continued to run well. The girls won first place overall and the Bob Conley meet with 43 points. Second was Mountain View with 100 points.
Angelie Scott was 5th overall (12:03), Elly Jeppsen 6th (12:05), Myah Atchley 10th (12:14), Maren Leffler 15th (12:25), Oakley Reid 17th (12:33), Teneley Kirkbride 29th (12:53), and Bethany Moore 30th (12:54).
“The girls have had a tremendous season winning some huge meets this year,” Jones said.
The boys finished third with 132 points. Rocky Mountain was first with 44 points.
Luke Visser was 4th overall (10:24), Druw Jones 5th (10:29), Jake Schumann 20th (11:45), Rhett Schumann 63rd (12:38), Matt Crosgrove 68th (12:43), Noah Conrad 69th (12:44), Tavin Rigby 76th (12:51), and Hunter Smith 100th (13:21).