Tempestuous spring weather calmed to provide a sunny graduation ceremony for the Preston High School Class of 2021 on May 27, on the school's football field.
The outdoor ceremony was refreshing, with speeches by salutatorians Ethan Pearson and Hannah Stephenson, followed by valedictorians Zachery Burnett and Mosiah Steele.
Brayden Weisbeck led the audience in the pledge of allegiance and a prayer was offered by Dawson Leffler. Rachel Lee welcomed her classmates and their supporters and Madison Jensen introduced the salutatorians. Her brother, Matthew, introduced the valedictorians.
School board president, Joy Christensen, accepted the graduates as presented by Principal Russell Lee and Selyce Burnett led her 143 fellow graduates in changing their tassels.
Graduates Paul Jenkins and Tanner Sharp led the Class of '21 in singing their alma mater, and Donald Curtis led the band to accompany them.