Preston High held its homecoming celebrations last week, capped off with a football game in which the Indians blew away the Bonneville Bees, 49-10. Pictured are the 2020 PHS Homecoming Royalty: (left) Senior King and Queen — Hannah Stephenson and Cole Harris, Senior Royalty — Sydnee Marlow and Tate Rawlings, Junior Royalty — Dru Despain and Brecker Knapp, Sophomore Royalty — Reese Swainston and Cameron Hobbs and Freshman Royalty — Addey Carter and Eli Hammons.
Preston High Homecoming Royalty
Necia Seamons
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
News Trending Today
-
Montpelier residents speak highly of accused doctor, say he adored wife
-
More details released regarding 88-year-old Montpelier doctor charged with murdering wife
-
North Logan teen prepares for 'America's Got Talent' semifinals
-
White Pine Funeral Home to open in former Nyman location, donate services to former customers
-
Local cyclists fare well at LoToJa