Preston High held its homecoming celebrations last week, capped off with a football game in which the Indians blew away the Bonneville Bees, 49-10. Pictured are the 2020 PHS Homecoming Royalty: (left) Senior King and Queen — Hannah Stephenson and Cole Harris, Senior Royalty — Sydnee Marlow and Tate Rawlings, Junior Royalty — Dru Despain and Brecker Knapp, Sophomore Royalty — Reese Swainston and Cameron Hobbs and Freshman Royalty — Addey Carter and Eli Hammons.