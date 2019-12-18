Preston hires two new officers

Two new officers have been hired to work for Preston City’s police department in recent weeks, Tuyen Nguyen and Tyler Wilson.
Tuyen Nguyen (pronounced Twin Winn) came to Preston two months ago from the Ada County Marshall’s office. Before that he spent time in Meridian, Sun Valley and the Rupert police departments. He was referred to the job by current Preston Police Officer Jeff Macinanti, with whom he has worked before.
Ngyuen, a native of Vietnam, immigrated to the United States and settled in Twin Falls in 2007. He has also served with the United States Military and is a veteran of the Iraq War. He served from 2010 to 2011 in Bagdad.
The married father of one said being a police officer in the United States has been his dream since he was a child. He has enjoyed working with the department and enjoys the kind people he has met in Preston.
Tyler Wilson grew up in Clinton, Utah. He and his wife and children currently live in Smithfield, Utah. They hope to be able to find a home in Franklin County to be near her family.
Wilson said he has wanted to follow in the footsteps of his own father, a sergeant in the Clinton City Police Department in Utah. Wilson has been studying diesel mechanics, but when the opportunity came for him to join the department, he was excited to take it. He has experience working in Montana as an officer, as well.
The new officers bring the department to eight full-time officers and one part-time officer, and a code enforcement officer. The are: Chief Dan McCammon, Cuyler Stoker, Scott Royer, Brad Gailey, Carter Knudsen, Jeff Macinanti, Nick Hyde, Nguyen, Wilson and Jed Fellows.