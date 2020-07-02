In an effort to hear and address plans for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, Preston City has an extra meting in July.
The council meet Monday, July 6, at 5 p.m., with a full agenda following a report from the rodeo committee.
Also on the agenda is an update on the development of phase two of Blue Sage Park being developed by Cody Ralphs near Third North and Fourth East, as well as a final development plan.
The council will review and decide whether to amend Ordinance 2020-03, which deals with prohibited discharges into the sewer. This ordinance will add petroleum oil, non-biodegradable cutting oil or products of mineral oil. The DEQ identified these substances as missing from the city's current ordinance.
Business licenses will be considered for:
- Halakahiki Shaved Ice at 631 E First South, which is run by Brandon and Jessica Sayer
- American West Enterprises out of Nibley UT, which is run by Paul Hawkes
- Mayfield Lane Homes & Co out of Cub River, by Brady Peck
- WC Custom, at 302 Valley View Dr Preston by Weldon Cheney, who makes custom knives
In other business, the council will discuss the correction of a legal description at then city's Industrial Park.
The Council will also discuss whether to participate in a Corona Virus State Property Tax Relief Proposal - a federal program that will lower local taxes by as much as the amount the city is playing its public health and public safety employees. If the city participates, local residents may see a credit on their property taxes.
In the council's executive session, it will discuss a possible land acquisition.