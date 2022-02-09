Preston won both their games last week ending a five game losing streak. They traveled to Blackfoot on Feb. 8 (score unavailable at press time) and finish out the regular season at Burley on Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Though it didn’t make any difference in the district standings Preston’s 46-40 victory over Century on Senior Night was certainly gratifying. The Indians are the third seed going into the 4A District 5 tournament and Century is number one.
Preston honored five seniors, Brecker Knapp, Steven Roberts, Tyler Lindhardt, Rhett Larson and Chevy Nelson before the contest on Feb. 4 and avenged their earlier loss to the Diamondbacks for a successful Senior Night.
The Indians led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and widened the gap to 29-24 at the half. After leading by as many as nine in the third, Preston couldn’t completely stop Century who pared the deficit to 37-32 to start the fourth and got as close as four in the final frame, but they never trailed in the second half.
The Indians answered Century’s rally and made their foul shots down the stretch destroying any opportunity the Diamondbacks tried to create and icing the win. In the process, they held freshman standout, Isiah Harwell, to 16 points and no other Diamondback scored in double digits.
Knapp led the team with 12 points and 13 rebounds followed by Druw Jones with eleven and Lindhardt 10.
Against Highland on Feb. 2 Preston allowed the Rams to comeback from a 13-28 deficit at the half and challenge them down the stretch.
The Indians led by just one point at times in the fourth but clutch free throws by Kade Lords and a blocked three by Roberts at the buzzer sealed the victory ending Preston’s five game losing streak.
Roberts led the team with 17, Jones added 12 and Cam Hobbs 10.