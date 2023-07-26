Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Preston City Council was called to order on July 10. Mayor Keller provided a short community comment thanking the director, coaches, umpires and the city who took care of the baseball and softball diamonds during the rec baseball/softball/t-ball season, for their hard work and dedication. Councilman Todd Thomas added his comment about concluding another successful season.

The consent calendar was approved which included city bills, June 26 minutes, June 30 monthly treasurer’s report, and swale bond refunds to Kyler Burbank, 116 E. Eagle Way, for $5,000 and Tony Crockett, 581 Eagle Drive, for $1,625.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.