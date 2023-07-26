The Preston City Council was called to order on July 10. Mayor Keller provided a short community comment thanking the director, coaches, umpires and the city who took care of the baseball and softball diamonds during the rec baseball/softball/t-ball season, for their hard work and dedication. Councilman Todd Thomas added his comment about concluding another successful season.
The consent calendar was approved which included city bills, June 26 minutes, June 30 monthly treasurer’s report, and swale bond refunds to Kyler Burbank, 116 E. Eagle Way, for $5,000 and Tony Crockett, 581 Eagle Drive, for $1,625.
Doug Webb approached the council to request a $1,000 donation for the 37th annual Golf Course Tournament. The city has donated that amount in past years and approved the donation.
Emma Morten, SOCOG Community-based Economic Development Manager, came before the council to discuss the upcoming RCAC “Recharge Our Community’s Economy” Workshop Series. SICOG has partnered with RCAC for a funded building rural economies program. The workshops will help “community members engage in developing and actively implementing projects they would like to see in their community.” All members of the community are welcome and encouraged to attend. There will be four workshops. The first is Aug. 29 from 12-8 p.m.
The 2022 audit was presented by Kelly Mickelsen who addressed the council’s questions before approving the audit. The city was given an A+ rating and there were no problems or issues found by the audit.
Ardurra Group of Meridian, ID (Formally T-O Engineers) was selected to manage the Airport Development Services. The airport is jointly run by the county and city but historically the county has taken responsibility for most of it. This means the city must also agree to the contract with Ardurra which they did.
Business licenses were approved for Denise Merrell, 8 South State (EmBody Wellness & Yoga Studio) and Kyra Peterson 401 East Oneida (k.p. INK).
Corey and Nancy Beckstead, 927 South State Street, requested an extension of an existing water hookup to their residence. After much deliberation, particularly over whether a change in the legal description made it a new connection rather than an existing connection, the request was denied 2-1 with Councilman Todd Thomas in favor and Councilmen Brent Dodge and Terry Larson against. Councilman Chris Larsen was not present.
