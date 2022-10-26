Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

As the Idaho population continues to grow, and people are staying healthy and active longer, a new reality for communities across the Gem State continues to emerge. To help meet this challenge, the City of Preston has announced their membership into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities.

This initiative helps participating communities become even better places to live by adopting such features as walkable streets; increased housing and transportation options; improved access to services; and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.