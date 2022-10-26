As the Idaho population continues to grow, and people are staying healthy and active longer, a new reality for communities across the Gem State continues to emerge. To help meet this challenge, the City of Preston has announced their membership into the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities.
This initiative helps participating communities become even better places to live by adopting such features as walkable streets; increased housing and transportation options; improved access to services; and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities.
“We are thrilled the City of Preston has joined the Network of Age Friendly Communities,” said AARP Idaho state director Lupe Wissel. “We commend city leaders for taking this step and recognizing the opportunity to meet the needs of an aging population while supporting the growth of younger generations. By planning for the future through an age-friendly lens, the City of Preston will be able to create, transform and expand opportunities beneficial to everyone.”
The City of Preston is also inviting the public to a special ribbon cutting at the Preston City offices on Monday, Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. Afterwards, participants are encouraged to stay for a community stakeholder’s workshop to hear about this new program and to provide input on the issues important to them and their families.
Communities participating in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities commit to improving their livability through an assessment of needs, development of an action plan, and implementation of new projects and programs with the involvement of residents of all ages.
Well-designed, livable communities promote health and sustain economic growth, while continuing to make residents of all ages happier and healthier.
Established in April 2012, membership in the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities does not mean AARP is endorsing any of the following municipalities as a place to live. Nor does it mean the community or state listed is currently “age-friendly.” What membership does mean is that the community’s elected leadership has made the commitment to actively work toward making their town, city, county or state a great place to live for people of all ages.
The AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities encourages states, cities, towns and counties to prepare for the rapid aging of the U.S. population by paying increased attention to the environmental, economic and social factors that influence the health and well-being of older adults. By doing so, these communities are better equipped to become great places, and even lifelong homes, for people of all ages.
