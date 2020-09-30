The Preston Junior High cross-country teams ran Sept. 24 at the their own meet in Preston. Competing with teams from eight different schools that participated, the Preston girls and boys both finished first overall in the meet.
Payce Jones finished first overall with a time of 10:21. Bethany Moore was second (10:22), Myah Atchley third (10:35), Lucy Barton fourth (10:37), Ashely Scott fifth (10:48), Tenley Kirkbride seventh (10:58), and Corin Leffler 14th (11:20).
“The girls scored a perfect score with 15 points,” said Coach Tyler Jones.
On the boys’ side Jake Schumann was third with a time of 9:40. Rhett Schumann was fifth (9:52), Noah Conrad was eighth (10:02), Brooks Campbell 21st (10:46), Ryan Burnett 22nd (10:47), William Nelson 35th (11:26), and Khai Jeppsen 48th (12:00).
“The boys edged out Snake River, Shelley, and West Side for first, Jones said.
On Friday, Oct. 2 the team will be at the Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds in Blackfoot for the Snake River Invitational.