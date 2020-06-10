Each year, the eighth graders at Preston junior High are recognized for their accomplishments at the end of the year. This year, the awards dinner was not held at the school, but streamed electronically.
Following are the honors the students received:
Department awards:
Science - Myka Beckstead and Jacob Cordner
English - Devony Jepperson and Alex Ware
Math - Addilee Carter and Tytan Knapp
Social Studies - Lainey Parrish and Cooper Kimpton
Physical Education - Anna May ad Austin Gleed
Ceramics - Lena Aagard
Graphic Design - Riley Bodily and Porter Thompson
Photoshop - Brynlie Galloway and Landon Moser
ARt - Miranda Atencio and Harrison Barton
Choir - Jessa Smith and Charlie Christensen
Orchestra - Madison Spillett and Luke Visser
Band - Violet Conrad and Aaron Yeates
All Around Honors: Abigail Lindhardt and Brandon Lindhardt
Perfect attendance: Pailey Smith, who did not miss one full day in three years.
Dedication award (missed two days or less): Harold Chhouck, Daisy Diaz, Dominic Dickenson, Brielle Jensen, Maria Miranda, Chance Palmer, Rigley Sayer, Aaron Yeates
Presidential Gold/High Honor (4.0 GPA all three years, no unsatisfactory behavior grades): Myka Beckstead, Lizabeth Cole, Joshua Denton, Luke Foster, Brylie Galloway,, Titan Knapp, Maren Leffler, Laiiny Parrish, Madison Spillett
Presidential Silver/High Honor (3.8-3.9 cumulative GA plus no unsatisfactory behavior grades): Lena Ann Aagard, Brinley Alder, Eric Carter Borup, Jaqulin Cardona Patino, Addilee Carter, Emily Coburn, Violet Ann Conrad, Jena Colleen Crossley, Allie Nicole Erickson, Brooke Lyn Foster, Alexia Jo Geddes, Taylor Jane Golightly, Thomas Steven Henderson, Kayla Jo Henrie, Klayton Isaac Hobbs, Coltr Dustin Jensen, Elly Sue Jeppsen, Drue Tyler Jones, Ethan Douglas Keller, Russell C. Kunz, Lyndie Ella Laron, Abigail Lachelle Lindhardt, Brandon Eric Lindhardt, Anna Morgan May, Maria Elena Miranda Atencio, Ariel Leeann Nielsen, Brighton Marie Nielsen, Chance Daniel Palmer, Mazey Rose Parker, Jaydon Roy Peterson, Oakley K. Reid, Angelie Giovina Scott, Johnathan Scott Seamons, Oakley Sears, Jacob Samuel Smith, Brock Daniel Stringham, Jacqueline Vazquez Salas, Jonathan Jeffrey Waddoups, Madison Elizabeth Wood, Alyssa Mae McKenzie, Lilly Vi Palmer, Micah Clint Peery, Tavin Pete Rigby, Honor Rosemary K. Sam Fong, Aaron Lee Yeates.
Member of the National Junior Honors Society are:
Lena Aagard, Brinley Alder, Myka Beckstead, Sage Bodily, Parker Bodrero, Eric Borup, Jocelyn Cannon, Jaquelin Cardona Patino, Addilee Carter, Emily Coburn, Elizabeth Cole, Jenna Crossley, Christopher Egley, Allie Erickson, Brooke Foster, Luke Foster, Alexia Geddes, Kayla Henrie, Klayton Hobbs, Brenten Hough, Colter Jensen, Kaislyn Jensen, Elly Jeppsen, Druw Jones, Ethan Keller, Kooper Kimpton, Tytan Knapp, Lyndie Larson, Maren Leffler, Abigail Lindhardt, Brandon Lindhardt, Anna May, Alyssa McKenzie, Kolter Moffitt, Colten Moser, Ashley Naegle, Ariel Nielsen, Brighton Nielsen, Lilly Palmer, Logan Palmer, Lainey Parrish, Oakley Reid, Kelsie Salvesen, Angelie Scott, Jonathan Seamons, Oakley Sears, Jacob Smith, Madison Spillett, Jacquelin Vazquez Salas, Samuel Luke Visser, Jonathan Waddoups, Alex Ware, Madison Wood.