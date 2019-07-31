The Preston Lions Club is looking for volunteers interested in helping them with some of the projects they are currently working on: a playground next to the splash pad in Preston, the rodeo hamburger stand, eye screening, Night for Sight Charity Golf Tournament and Easter Egg Hunt.
”We do great things. Some people might think it’s too much of a commitment but it is not. They can choose 1 or several of our activities as a volunteer,” said Lion Dave Kunze.
Persons intersted in joining the Lions Club are welcomed as well.
”We need new blood to help us find and complete more things that will make Preston the best place to live,” he said. For more information, call Shelley Thomson at 801-888-2152.