Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

After a long break, the Indian grapplers returned to the mat at West Side and Skyview last week. They host Shelley tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. and travel to Aberdeen for the Aberdeen Invitational on Friday and Saturday Jan. 20-21.

Preston made a strong showing at the Bobcat Brawl duel meet wrestling tournament at Sky View on Jan. 13 winning over Marsh Valley 63-18, Mt. Crest 43-33 and Box Elder-2 52-30. Preston lost to Sky View 46-33 and Box Elder 45-33.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.