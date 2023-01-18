After a long break, the Indian grapplers returned to the mat at West Side and Skyview last week. They host Shelley tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. and travel to Aberdeen for the Aberdeen Invitational on Friday and Saturday Jan. 20-21.
Preston made a strong showing at the Bobcat Brawl duel meet wrestling tournament at Sky View on Jan. 13 winning over Marsh Valley 63-18, Mt. Crest 43-33 and Box Elder-2 52-30. Preston lost to Sky View 46-33 and Box Elder 45-33.
Peyton Keller at 120 lbs. and Tavin Rigby at 138 lbs went undefeated in all five duels.
On the JV side of the tournament Porter Campbell (98), Striker Barrett (144) and Graham Ashcroft (190) all took first place.
At West Side on Jan. 11 the Indians beat Teton, 48-35, and West Side, 49-30.
Preston added six more forfeit points than Teton, which tied for seventh place at the 3A State Championships a year ago, and won six of the 11 contested matches. All of those victories by the Indians were in pinning fashion as Tavin Rigby (138-pound weight class), Quinn Bradford (145), Tayden Edwards (152), Micah Serr (182), Graham Ashcroft (190) and Freeman Sturges (220) came through with the maximum six points apiece.
The Preston-West Side dual was highlighted by a big 8-4 victory by Preston’s Krew Keller (98) over Colter Barzee in a matchup of potential state placers. Peyton Keller (120), Rigby (138), Bradford (145), Edwards (152), Serr (182), Ashcroft (195) and Brandon Lindhardt (285) were all victorious by fall for the Indians, while Stellar Tew (126), Tayson Royer (132), Colten Gunderson (160) and Ben Jensen (220) prevailed in pinning fashion for the Pirates. Serr is still undefeated this season for Preston.
