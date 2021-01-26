Tracy M. Henrie, 33, Preston, was arraigned in 1st District Court in Logan, Utah, on Jan. 25, after authorities allege he forcibly held a woman against her will in Cache Valley.
Henrie has been charged with first-degree aggravated kidnapping, third-degree aggravated assault and four additional felonies and misdemeanors. He faces life in prison if convicted.
An affidavit filed with the court states Cache County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of someone being held against her will near a Richmond gas station on Jan. 18. After obtaining surveillance footage from a nearby business, deputies wrote a vehicle could be seen driving alongside a woman in the area. An individual, later identified as Henrie, allegedly grabbed the woman by the throat, picked her up and carried her back to the vehicle.
“He opened the door and physically threw the female inside of the passenger’s side of the vehicle,” deputies wrote.
According to the affidavit, Henrie and the woman were engaged in a cyclical confrontation — the woman fled the vehicle on foot at least twice and Henrie could be seen “physically forcing” her back into the vehicle. Henrie and the woman were eventually located by police officers in Idaho for another dispute reported in Preston. The woman told authorities she had been strangled during the incident in Richmond, and deputies noted red marks on her neck.
According to the affidavit, deputies “attempted” to convince Henrie to turn himself in. Henrie was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail on Friday after “he refused to come down until he talked to an attorney,” deputies wrote.
According to a document filed with the court, Holdaway had been in contact with Henrie and the alleged victim. It had been arranged for Henrie to turn himself in to the authorities, but he was turned away once he arrived at the jail. After Henrie’s presence at the jail was confirmed by deputies via video surveillance, Holdway wrote that another date was arranged for Henrie to turn himself in; yet, Henrie was arrested “in front of his family” two days prior to the date agreed upon.
In the document, Holdaway wrote the framing of these events in the affidavit is “exceptionally misleading” and intentionally disregarded Henrie’s attempts to remand himself to jail.
“I believe this information was omitted on purpose because it would be exculpatory for Mr. Henrie in demonstrating he has been cooperative in the process and would have made it easier for Mr. Henrie to get pre-trial release,” Holdaway wrote.
During Henrie’s appearance, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered he be held in jail until a motion for detention hearing could be held on Feb. 1.