Cory L. Bradford, 58, Preston, was arraigned in 1st District Court in Logan, on Jan. 7. He was charged with two counts of lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony; and two counts of misdemeanor lewdness for allegedly exposing himself to two girls at the North Logan Walmart. He was booked into the Cache County Jail on Dec. 31, after a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was released after posting $10,000 bail.
Judge Brian Cannell ordered Bradford to appear again in court Jan. 21. He could face up to five years in prison.
Security camera footage from the store captured lewd behavior by a man matching the suspect’s description, while in the clothing department and connected him to a similar unsolved incident that occurred on July 4. At that time an employee followed the man and observed him driving away in a white pickup truck, with Idaho plates.
The Preston Police Department helped the North Logan Police Department identify Bradford as the owner of the truck.
Bradford has been placed on pre-trial supervision with probation officers, ordered to have no contact with minors and banned from all Walmart stores.