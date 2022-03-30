Chase Hansen owns a 2017 Dodge truck and trailer that he uses in his business HCH Transport. When he and his wife, Lacie McDonald Hansen, both of Preston, had twin boys in 2021, now five months old, Chase felt that he needed to increase his income to care for his growing family and looked for more profitable ways to use his trucking business.
He learned about the pallet auctions of liquidation and lost freight merchandise and thought it would go hand-in-hand with his truck driving business. But then he had to find a place suitable to not only store the merchandise but to sell it.
With his parents Corey and Trisa Hansen still living in Franklin, Idaho, where Chase grew up, they thought about the possibility of purchasing what was then known as the Idaho Cafe and later renamed Flora’s Little Kitchen on the corner of Main Street and Highway 91, and approached Flora the owner. “It was a match,” Chase said, and purchased the building two months ago.
Chase Hansen, with the help of his parents, family and friends did some remodeling of the inside of the café, added shelving, started buying merchandise from weekly auctions every Thursday in Salt Lake City, and putting it up for sale in their new location at the former café in Franklin, now called Second Hansen Merchant.
The Hansens had an official grand opening on Saturday, March 19, where people flocked to get in on the bargains.
Talon Hobbs of Franklin, who was shopping at the grand opening said “I’m finding great prices and great people running this business and want to support them. I’m glad to have more business here in this area. It’s great for the community.”
Items were displayed along the sidewalk on the corner of Main Street and Highway 91 so that passersby could see the merchandise. Inside the store on floor-to-ceiling shelves and in the yard behind the building are more items, such as furniture, cleaning, automotive, and construction supplies, tools, clothes, toys, games, diapers, chairs, tables, weed and feed supplies, belts, cat litter, slippers, jeans, shirts, sanitizers, sponges, and jewelry, to name a few, with much, much more to choose from.
Another shopper commented: “This store is something new for Franklin County. It’s something we’ve needed. There’s not many thrift stores and right off of the border,” said Jessyka Harris, of Fairview, Idaho. “I’m finding deals I wouldn’t find anywhere else, especially odds and ends that I haven’t been able to find which I did find today.”
Brock Hansen, brother of Chase, and an associate in the business said “I think this new business brings a lot of life to the corner of the Franklin building and the community. We offer a service that you can’t find close by. There’s a wide variety here. The most exciting part of it is that there is something for everyone here.”
Chase’s parents encouraged him in the idea of the business and have been supportive at the onset. “We wanted something back into Franklin that there is another option for people to shop for merchandise at a discounted rate. We appreciate the good support of the community,” offered his mother, Trisa Hansen. “I do help out in the store by pricing items but my role is to support Chase.”
Chase’s sister, Chelsee Shulsen, does all the marketing, bookkeeping, inventory, pricing, and invoicing. Amanda Shaffer is the cashier in the store.
Grilled hot dogs and bratwurst were cooked by Corey Hansen for purchase for a nominal fee for lunch, along with chips, drinks, and a variety of homemade cookies manned by the Hansen grandchildren.
Drawings were held for prizes such as two ping pong tables, $50 gift certificate, two candles, box of lens cleaners, and a container of Clorox wipes. They will continue to do a weekly drawing throughout March and April for more prizes.
The Hansens plan to eventually have two locations, one at the corner of Main Street and Highway 91 and then in a metal building on the highway. Plus, they hope to open up the restaurant again.