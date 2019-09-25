The Preston boys have had some tough soccer games in the last week dropping them to sixth in the district standings. With just four district games left in the regular season they must make the most of them if they want to be in the top four. The Indians hosted Pocatello on Sept. 23 and travel to Minico on Wednesday, Sept. 25, both at 4:30 p.m. A non district game will be played at home against Highland at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Preston will host Jerome on Monday, Sept. 30 at 4:30 pm.
The Indians tied 1-1 with Mountain Home on Sept. 21. It was a hard fought game that was 0-0 at the end of the first half. Tucker Daley scored for Preston about five minutes into the second half making it 1-0 but they couldn’t hold on. The Tigers converted on a PK later in the match making it 1-1. A handball inside the box prompted a PK on Mountain Home but Preston missed the opportunity. They generated multiple scoring opportunities but just couldn’t get it in the net.
A 1-2 loss against Burley on Sept. 18 was a blow to the Indians. They struggled in the first half and while they pulled together in the second, they could not gain the upper hand. “We have to come to play in both halves,” said Coach Kira Mathews. “The second half was beautiful ball. If they had played that way the first half the outcome would’ve been different.”
Hunter Facer scored for Preston, working hard and earning praise from Mathews. Sadly they couldn’t find the back of the net again to equalize it. Mathews feels all the pieces are in place, they just need to play with intensity the full 8o minutes.
Century scored twice in each half en route to sweeping the season series against visiting Preston (4-2-1, 4-2-1). Preston head coach Kira Matthews liked how her side played during the first 30 minutes, but the D-backs (6-0-2, 6-0-1) seized the momentum by denting the scoreboard twice late in the opening half.
“We’ve always had a mental block against Century,” Matthews said. “As soon as they got that first goal, that mental block just went up higher. But all in all we came out and we saw that we could play with these teams that are really good, because Century has a good team year in and year out, and they’re really good this year, too. ... The boys worked their guts out from start to finish. It’s just not the outcome we wanted.”
The Indians did receive some good news recently as star midfielder Junior Murillo returned from an injury. It was a much-needed break for Preston, which lost another standout midfielder, Jakobi Dursteler, when his family moved.