Due to growth in the northeastern end of the Preston North Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a new ward was created on Sunday, Nov. 21, under the direction and authority of the Stake Presidency: Ron H. Smellie, President; LaWrell D. Cook, First Counselor; and Michael F. Romney, Second Counselor.
“After careful consideration, and seeking the desire of the Lord, it has been determined there is a need to create an additional ward in the Preston Idaho North Stake,” said Cook, who conducted the specially called meeting for members in the Preston North Stake. “A number of other wards in our stake have seen steady growth over the past few years. Growth in our area is refreshing.”
The new ward, called the Glendale Ward, was created incorporating some of the Preston 10th and 9th wards, as well as the Riverdale 1st Ward. It was noted in an email to members in those wards affected by the changes, a sheet of boundaries, along with the explanation of the Glendale Ward creation.
“While growth has been healthy for the Stake, it placed more responsibility on ward leadership to minister to all ward members,” the email stated. “Having smaller wards promotes more individual attention to the youth, who are under the responsibility of the Bishop, allowing for more opportunities of growth in individual ward members as well as helps prepare better for the anticipated growth in our area.”
Forming a new ward also includes some releases and sustainings of bishoprics. In the Preston 10th Ward, released were: John Balls as Bishop, Nathan Palmer as 1st Counselor, and Lance Bryce as 2nd Counselor. Sustained were: Jamie Holyoak as Bishop, Nathan Palmer as 1st Counselor, Casey Judd as 2nd Counselor, Keaton Smart as Executive Secretary.
Preston 9th Ward released were: Cory Smith as 2nd Counselor. Sustained were: Brian Taylor as Bishop, Gene Moses as 1st Counselor, Mark Parker as 2nd Counselor.
Riverdale 1st Ward released were: Dick Phillips as Bishop, Robin Tracy as 1st Counselor, Justin Carter as 2nd Counselor, Randy Meek as Executive Secretary. Sustained were: Blane Keller as Bishop, Justin Carter as 1st Counselor, Randy Meek as 2nd Counselor, Steve Bennett as Ward Clerk, Ryan Atkinson as Executive Secretary and Steve Livingston as Ward Clerk over finance.
Glendale Ward will meet at the Preston North Stake Center. Sustained were: Dick Phillips as Bishop, Cory Smith as 1st Counselor, Mitch Smith as 2nd Counselor, Shaun Parkinson as Executive Secretary.
Those released and sustained, as well as their wives, were asked to give a brief testimony, followed by President Michael Romney. He said “There’s no growth in the comfort zone and there’s no comfort in growth. We need to see the Lord’s reason for change. Have hope and faith and believe in Christ.”
Smellie gave the concluding remarks, encouraging members of the Stake to receive their own confirmation of the changes just made and to strengthen each other.
“As our stake grows, we will become stronger,” said Smellie. “These are extraordinary times to do extraordinary things. Know that you are known and the people who you serve. I’m grateful our stake is growing.”