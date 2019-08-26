The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reorganized the Preston North Stake on Sunday, August 25.
Richard C. Swainston of Preston, engineer at Trails West has been called to be the president. His counselors are Brandon L. Stephenson of Preston, Principal of Preston High School Seminary and Lucas (Duke) Mumford of Clifton, Principal of Dayton Seminary.
The new stake presidency fills the positions held the last nine years by President L. Dax Keller and counselors Richard C. Swainston and David Scott Bosen.