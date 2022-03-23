In its second year, the Preston North Stake Young Men’s Basketball Tournament “…turned out wonderful!” said Ryan Buttars, Stake Young Men’s President.
The tournament began Saturday, March 12, at 8 a.m. and ended at 4 p.m. “Great basketball action took place throughout the day,” outlined Buttars. “At half time of each game a scripture was read. By using a book in the Bible, Book of Mormon, or Doctrine and Covenants, a scripture was read. By using the halftime score, the Home score represented the scripture chapter, and the Visitor score represented the scripture verse.”
Quite a few spectators came out to watch the many young men who participated on the nine teams in the tournament from Riverdale 2nd, Glendale, Preston 10th, Riverdale 1st combined with Mink Creek, Preston 4th combined with Preston 9th, Clifton 1st combined with Clifton 2nd, Preston 3rd, Winder Ward, and Oxford Wards.
The day came down to two teams left. The Preston 4th/9th Ward played the Oxford Ward for the championship, with the Preston 4th/9th Ward coming out with the 42 to 40 victory and named the Preston North Stake Young Men Basketball Champions. The winners received a basketball and a banner. BJ’s donated coupons for the single game elimination prize.
At the end of the day, the young men received their physical exercise with short spiritual messages between games and at halftimes.
“I truly feel that all of the Young Men in the Preston North Stake are champions for who they are. The youth are truly amazing,” exclaimed Buttars. “Also a huge thanks to Kay Swainston who volunteered to referee all eight games, and Angela Golightly with Kristal Call sitting at the score table all day. I love our young men. We want to make it an annual event. We are looking forward to next year already.“