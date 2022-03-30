The Young Men and Young Women in the Preston North Stake were on hand recently to not only pick up donated food from members within their ward boundaries, but also delivered the sacks of food to the Preston Food Pantry on Oneida Street in Preston.
“A special thank you to the young men and young women of the Preston North Stake. They are truly the best,” said Ryan Buttars, Stake Young Men’s President.
In their annual food drive, twelve wards in the Preston North Stake participated in a food drive on Saturday, March 19. The youth gathered food within their own ward boundaries competing in a contest as to who could collect the most food.
“The Oxford Ward youth gathered the most pounds of food with 1,701 lbs. donated. They earned themselves a future pizza party,” said Buttars. “Thank you to each family and to each individual in the Stake who donated food. I feel that this is always a much-needed service. A total of 8,697 lbs. of food was donated.”
Steve Aust, Director of the Food Pantry, was on hand to greet the leaders and the youth. There was a pallet for each ward to unload the food onto and then taken into the building.
“Each year this food drive is really successful. In fact, food is still being dropped off because of the drive on Saturday. We now have over 9,000 pounds of food donated,” said Aust. “The youth are incredible workers. They weigh, sort and put the food on the shelves. It was like a beehive of workers here. Once you get the youth started you just stand back and let them do it.”
Leaders were also there helping the youth with weighing and sorting of the donations. Aust handed out schedules to the leaders as to when food can be picked up by those who need it, stressing that “If you know of someone who needs food, please give them the schedule when they can get it.”
“We’d also like to thank the leaders who were helping that day,” said Buttars. They were Kurt Iverson of Mink Creek Ward, Bishop Jody Shumway of Riverdale 2nd Ward, Bishop Dick Phillips of Glendale Ward, Randy Henrie of Riverdale 1st Ward, Bishop Brian Taylor of Preston 9th Ward, Bishop Rett Sage of Clifton 1st Ward, Benny Kendall, Rand Roberts of Oxford Ward, Bishop Kunz of Preston 4th Ward, Curt Fuller of Clifton 2nd Ward, Wade Price and Mike Williams of Winder Ward, and Ryan Buttars, Strat Roper and Kevin Hepworth of the Preston North Stake Young Men Presidency.