...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches with higher amounts possible on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Malad, Malad Pass, Holbrook Summit, Preston, Thatcher,
St. Charles, Montpelier, Geneva Summit, Border Summit, and
Georgetown.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Preston officials discuss rules for events that impact traffic
Mayor Keller addressed the council at the start of the Preston City Council meeting on Feb. 28. His comments were as follows:
“I attended the state wrestling meet and the wrestlers represented us well but my main comment was and is that I had numerous compliments from members of the public in regards to the staff of our city and I think our city staff need to know there are people who recognize good work. I had compliments in regards to our law enforcement and in regards to public works as well as front office.”
Lyle Fuller presented a new Special Permits Ordinance 2022-3 requiring events that would disrupt traffic.
Events causing closure of any public right of way or having significant public impact on the normal routine of the community or neighborhood would need to apply for a permit. The cost of the permit would offset the cost of police presence, road closures, damages etc.
A discussion ensued with many questions about how the requirements would be applied. The council chose to table the ordinance and have members do more research and consider the changes they are interested in making. If passed the ordinance would require a public hearing before implementation.
Tyrell Simpson presented the Countryside Subdivision Phase II development agreement. Some questions and discussion clarifying some points, particularly about open space and fencing and the agreement was approved unanimously. The final plat for the development was also approved as presented, 3-1 with Todd Thomas dissenting.
Stanton Davis 375 West Oneida (A Lifetime Obsession LLC) was granted a business license.
The council approved a 911 parade sponsored by the Elks Lodge in September similar to the one held last year.
Recreational fees are increasing to $50 per child to cover the increase in cost this season for baseball, softball and t-ball.