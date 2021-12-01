The Preston City Council opened its Nov. 22 meeting with a comment by councilwoman Allyson Wadsworth about the Festival of Lights and the house decorating contest, which will be judged on Dec. 1 and winners announced on Dec. 16.
The council approved the agenda and the minutes as well as Swale Bond refunds to Shad Moser in the amount of $1,950 and $1,875 for 733 E. 8th South and 390 E. Call Ave.
Mayor Keller then commented on the numerous requests and questions the council has received about the need for a community recreation center. He agreed that there is a need that should be explored, but had two stipulations that must be met for his support of such a project — one being no increase in residents’ property taxes, and the other that the facility not provide services that compete with the private sector such as a swimming pool, weightlifting, exercise equipment, food services, etc.
A $3,500 expenditure was approved to begin the process of exploring drawings, plans and broad cost estimates with Booth Architecture PLLC. for a future rec center that includes public input.
The final plat of a little over seven acres for the Crookston Cornwalk minor subdivision at 706, 712 & 718 North 8th West was presented for approval. The plat was submitted before the moratorium was in place for Nicholas and Geraldine Crookston.
Brent Dodge noted that the subdivision is against the current code and wanted to know why the council is willing to go against the code they previously voted for.
Councilman Todd Thomas offered a rebuttal about the ambiguity in the code and how that part needs to be rewritten or removed, which planning and zoning is currently looking at. Councilwoman Wadsworth agreed with his comments and the motion passed 3-1 with Dodge being against it.
Mayor Keller then congratulated and honored the Preston High School girls cross-country team for their recent state title. The award was presented by councilman Thomas and Shawn Oliverson.
Planning and Zoning chairman Fred Titensor reported that “the city has had to review, revise or change the minor subdivision ordinance three times in the last three years.” He noted five points that need refinement having to do with parcel division, roads and land transactions.
The council then unanimously reappointed Steve Call to a six-year term as a planning and zoning commissioner and voted to canvass the city election.
Shawn Oliverson presented two applications for business licenses which were unanimously approved: Brett C. Sharp, 1090 W. 800 North (Production Technologies, Inc.) and Sean McComas, 208 S. State St. (Wow 1st Inc. DBA Domino’s Pizza).
Todd Hubbard of ITD reported to the council on the highway near the golf course. They gathered data and feel the current speed limit is appropriate for the area. Mayor Keller disagreed with the assessment and asked what options they have. A sign denoting an intersection ahead was suggested with the option of a cost share with the city.
Engineer Simpson, PWD Balls and Chief McCammon distilled the top five priorities from the transportation study and presented them to the council.
John Balls brought Scott Montgomery to the council as a new employee for approval. Montgomery was approved unanimously.