The Lady Indians are playing well with a 5-1 record so far. This week Preston will host their annual Indian Classic Tournament on Dec. 5-7 which will kickoff at 3 p.m. on Thursday with Marsh Valley and North Summit. Preston faces Snake River at 8 p.m.
Before the Thanksgiving break the Indians defeated conference foes Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge putting them at the top of the district. They have yet to face some of the strong teams like Century and Jerome and are working hard to be ready.
On Nov. 26, Preston traveled to Twin Falls and brought home a 52-38 victory. The Indinas couldn’t shake the Bruins in the first quarter where they led 17-15, but they tightened up their defense and began to pull away in the second.
They stretched it to 30-22 at the half taking an eight point lead to the locker room. The third quarter was much like the first with Preston winning the quarter, but only by a point.
The Indians continued to limit the Bruins in the final frame outscoring the 12-7 for the win. Cassee Pugmire led the Indians with 12 points and eight rebounds followed by Mickayla Robertson with 10 points and five rebounds. Alexis Harris added nine points, Saige Meek and Kylie Larsen six apiece, Sydnee Marlow four, Brexli Ware three and Hailey Meek two.
At home on Nov. 30, the Indians decimated Canyon Ridge winning 75-38. Preston got off to a 21-7 start in the first quarter and never looked back. Pugmire led the Indians with 15 points followed by Larsen and Hailey Meek with 10 each. Larsen led the battle of the boards with 10 rebounds.
The team racked up 25 steals and 15 deflections against the Riverhawks, who are currently at the bottom of the district with three losses, as is Wood River.