The Indians opened their season on the road against Burley over the Thanksgiving break. They travel to Highland on Friday, Dec. 4 to play at 7:30 p.m.
In Burley on Nov. 28, Preston started slow, going down 3-9 with three minutes to go and four fouls. They built a three-point advantage on a 9-0 run to take the lead 12-9 at the end of the first quarter.
“We had a lot of ups and downs tonight,” said Coach Tyler Jones. “For a lot of the boys this was their first varsity game and it showed, at times, our lack of experience.”
A 20 -point second quarter where they outscored Burley 20-12 gave them an 11 point margin at the half. The spurt was fueled by a balanced attack and some easy buckets in transition.
After the break Preston came in strong, stretching their lead to 14, but the Bobcats fought back and closed the deficit to 43-36 at the end of three.
In the final frame Burley continued to battle but the Indians were up to the challenge. Despite allowing the Bobcats to get within two a couple times, Preston went on to win it, 54-49. A couple of key stops and just enough complete free throws kept the Indians on top. Turnovers and 17-29 shooting from the charity stripe made the game a lot closer than the Indians would have liked.
“We need to improve for sure in a couple of areas,” said Jones. “But anytime you can go on the road to Burley and get a win that’s a good starting point to the season.” Gabe Hammons led the team in scoring with 24 points and Cole Harris pulled down 11 rebounds.
“I thought we rebounded the ball really well and at times our defense was pretty good,” Jones said. “Offensively we have to move the ball around more and and take better care of the ball but we can continue to work hard and improve.”