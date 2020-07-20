Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Preston City's Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. On the agenda are a discussion of the city's comprehensive plan and zoning - including animal rights, a public hearing on Vefina, LLC, a planned unit development, and the following building permits:

Jarmin Greenlee 546 W 2nd N House

Michael Funk 471, 469, 467, 465 W. 370 S Town Houses

Justin Bott 220 E 1100 N House

Ray Crane 557 Cedar Circle Accessory Bldg

Randon Naegle 255 S 3rd E Addition

Wellcome Mart 800 N State Sign

Michael Funk 439, 441, 443, 445 W 370 S Town Houses

William Garrett 177 N 4th W Accessory Bldg

Megan Checketts 1400 N State House

Michael Crane 575 E 4th S Accessory Bldg

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.