Preston City's Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22. On the agenda are a discussion of the city's comprehensive plan and zoning - including animal rights, a public hearing on Vefina, LLC, a planned unit development, and the following building permits:
Jarmin Greenlee 546 W 2nd N House
Michael Funk 471, 469, 467, 465 W. 370 S Town Houses
Justin Bott 220 E 1100 N House
Ray Crane 557 Cedar Circle Accessory Bldg
Randon Naegle 255 S 3rd E Addition
Wellcome Mart 800 N State Sign
Michael Funk 439, 441, 443, 445 W 370 S Town Houses
William Garrett 177 N 4th W Accessory Bldg
Megan Checketts 1400 N State House
Michael Crane 575 E 4th S Accessory Bldg