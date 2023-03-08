The Preston Police Department will participate in a statewide effort to calm aggressive driving in Idaho.
The Preston Police Department and law enforcement partners across Idaho are working together to educate drivers and stop aggressive driving. Now through March 11, officers will dedicate enhanced patrols watching for dangerous, aggressive drivers.
According to preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, in 2022 aggressive driving contributed to more than 14,000 crashes in Idaho. Last year 39% of all fatal crashes involved some form of aggressive driving. Examples of aggressive driving include:
Speeding
Tailgating
Driving too fast for weather conditions
Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down
Failing to stop for red lights or stop signs
Failure to yield
Weaving in and out of traffic
Changing lanes without signaling
Blocking cars that are attempting to change lanes
Passing a vehicle on the wrong side of the road or on the shoulder
Screaming, honking, or flashing lights
Making hand gestures or facial expressions at other drivers
Preston Police urges Idahoans to stay calm on the road and have patience for other drivers so we can keep our communities safe together. The choices you make while behind the wheel can make the difference in whether you get home safely or not.
Funding for extra patrols and overtime work focused on aggressive driving enforcement is provided by a grant through the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
