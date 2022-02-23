At our house, the month of February along with celebrating Valentine’s Day is also multiple birthdays and wedding anniversaries, but interestingly, they all fall within three days of each other and one on the last day of the month. Our son’s birthday is on Valentine’s Day, our anniversary is the next day, and my husband’s birthday is the next day.
It’s a time for eating out. We’re grateful for the many wonderful places to choose from to eat without having to travel into the next state a half hour to the south to have a special meal. For instance, other than the eight-plus fast foods located in Preston that we also enjoy and frequent often, there are also a good variety of places that warrant mention for special occasions, such as the Golden City Chinese Restaurant, New York Deli, El Tapatio and Mis Amores Mexican Restaurante, to name a few. Thanks to these thriving businesses in our small city to have so many choices that we can go to close to home without having to travel during a snow storm to still be able to celebrate those special occasions.
The Larsen-Sant Library’s 20 years celebration of their being in the current library building festivities started on Mon., Feb. 21 and run through Fri., Feb. 25. There will be drawings for prizes throughout the week as well as awards given to the participants of the human chain who helped transport books from the Carnegie Library to the Larsen-Sant building.
Franklin County residents gathered for a community event held on Thurs., Feb. 10, with an open house and ribbon cutting of the newly renovated Franklin County Funeral Home. The same night, they were also invited to attend a free movie “Ghost” at the Worm Creek Opera House hosted by the Funeral Home.
The Young Single Adult Ward for Family Home Evening on Mon., Feb. 14, met at their Smithfield Stake Center where they had a film night. The six wards each presented a 4-minute film on the topics of why you like going to a young single adult ward. The Preston Young Single Adults’ film was written and directed by Derek Bailey whose theme was on dating.
“It was like an infomercial selling a dating app that matches you with the perfect match eliminating awkward scenarios and how to use the app,” outlined Derek, who serves on the Smithfield Stake’s Activities Committee. “It was great to have us all be together for this activity to show off their talents and just enjoy each other’s company.” They had doughnuts and soda for refreshments.
Nine members of the LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Mon., Feb. 7, at the home of Lois Palmer. The history was given by Penny Wright about her great-grandmother, Emily Farnes Smith, who lived in Logan. Mary Judy gave the lesson on “Pioneer Romances” relating three stories: Joshua Terry and his Indian wife was referred to a Romeo and Juliet story when Joshua got sick and wasn’t thought to live. After doing as much as she could for him, thinking he was going to die, she didn’t want to live without him and took some poisonous berries. She died and he survived.
She told a matchmaker story about Sarah Pea and Charles C. Rich. Then she related the story about Goudy Hogan, who married three sisters, one of which was Christina Nelson. This story had a lot of meaning to Mary Judy because she connects with that genealogy line. After the meeting, chicken salad, a vegetable tray, homemade rolls, and strawberry tarts were served.
The Preston 4th Ward Relief Society had their monthly luncheon, a Valentine’s luncheon, on Fri., Feb. 11. They had a variety of Tortellini, creamy chicken noodle, cheeseburger and zuppa soups, rolls, sheet cake and pumpkin dessert.
Line dancing was a big hit with the 8-to-11-year-old Preston 2nd Activity Girls for their activity on Tues., Feb. 5, taught by their leader, Alexis Beckstead. They also made paper Valentine cards with stickers, had a Valentine candy hunt and got to eat what they found for their snack. Another activity, with the help of Hallie Drury, assistant leader, was discussing what a testimony is. They traced around their hand and wrote on each finger on the paper one thing that described a testimony.