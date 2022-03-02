With the old saying about March that comes to my mind like “March coming in like a lion, goes out like a lamb but if March comes in like a lamb, it goes out like a lion,” more pleasing to my senses is that it is Girl Scout Cookie month. Watch for a booth set up by Girl Scout Troop #551 in the parking lot of Stokes on Saturday, March 5, to select from a variety of delicious Girl Scout cookies that will be for sale.
Remember to mark your calendar for the “Wild Game Dinner” provided at a special event at the Grace Fellowship Church on Sat., March 5, 5:30 p.m. Special guest speaker is John Jenks, from Ohio, President of the Baptist Church Planters. “He will be delivering a message primarily about hunting-related stories with some spiritual application,” outlined Pastor Jim Mitchell. Because seating is limited, RSVP to Pastor Jim Mitchell, 719-281-5310.
There will be no Adult Institute Classes on Thursday, March 3 and March 10 due to Spring Break. They will resume classes on Thursday, March 17, studying Numbers13-36 and Deuteronomy 1-16.
The Franklin County Historical Society is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, March 9, 6:30 p.m., in the Larsen-Sant Library Community Room. The guest speaker is Lyle Porter, Past President of Consolidated Irrigation Company. He will address the topic of water and irrigation in Franklin County.
Residents at the Heritage Senior Living Center continue to meet together for church services for the Legacy 2 Branch. Branch President Bart Wilcox said that the residents watched via Zoom for their Preston North Stake Conference this month. They have enjoyed their Family Home Evening activities playing a get-to-know-you game telling three interesting things about themselves. They had cookies for refreshments. Daily activities are under the direction of Cami Parkinson and Corinne Bailey. In February the residents in both areas of Heritage liked playing Wheel of Fortune trying to figure out the puzzles using play money for their winnings. They also enjoy playing BINGO often and choose a movie to watch on Saturday afternoons.
Phyllis Johnson, DUP Captain, reported that the Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers met at the home of Reva Boyack on Monday, February 14, who served a pasta salad to the four members who attended. The history was presented by Reva Boyack about her great-grandmother in Brigham City, and for the artifact presentation, Reva showed the apron that her grandmother wore. Judy Mitchell gave three delightful stories for the “Pioneer Romance” lesson.
Twelve adults attended their second Empty Nesters activity on Friday, February 25, in the Preston 2nd Ward building. Host and hostess for this night were Carol and Bob Cunningham. A potluck dinner was served with after dinner mints following a St. Patrick’s Day theme with green plastic tablecloths and napkins. Attendees then dusted off their cowboy boots and kicked up their heels receiving basic line-dancing instruction taught by Alexis Beckstead.
The annual RootsTech, the Family History Conference, is scheduled for this week, March 3-5, 2022. RootsTech helps to celebrate family with thousands of classes, inspiring speakers, meaningful activities and joyful connections. Connect your family, discover your story, and explore your heritage and culture through this virtual event by signing up for free at RootsTech.org. If you have any questions, call Family History Co-Director, Gayle Porter, 435-757-6725.
The Larsen-Sant Library’s 20 years celebration of their being in the current library building festivities started on Tuesday, February 22 and ended on Friday, February 25 with an Open House. A video outlined the history of the library showing photos of the human chain of people passing books to each other from the old Carnegie to the new library. Visitors were invited to answer a question every day and to enter a drawing for prizes and awards were given to the participants of the human chain. Tours were given by library staff and board members and Friends of the Library. Carmel filled brownies and fruit filled brownies were served in the community room.
Tessa Winn Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Kathy Betts on Tuesday, February 8. LaDawn Miner gave a history of her ancestor, George Gotlieb Zimmerman. Kathy Betts showed a picture of an antique pioneer tied quilt that is in the Franklin DUP Museum. A fresh apple cake was made by Kathy Betts who served the five members for refreshments, reported Glenna Barnes, Camp Captain.