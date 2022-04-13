Take your children and grandchildren out to look for painted rocks with an Easter theme like eggs, bunnies, and chicks, hidden this week for Happy Hide and Seek Day on Friday after 9 a.m. Then post your findings on the Facebook page so others can see the rocks you found and where.
Grace Fellowship Church is having their annual Easter Sunday Sunrise Service, Sunday, April 17, 6:45 a.m., to greet the special day of the Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. The gathering will be at Craner Field, on the corner of Hwy 91 and South 4th East in Preston. Dress warm and bring your own lawn chairs to enjoy the view of the mountains while watching the sunrise listening to music, a message, and join together in prayer, invited Pastor Jim Mitchell.
“We have a Sunrise Service because it accentuates the truth of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. We celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus from the tomb because it means He overcame sin and death. This reality gives every person that is trusting in Jesus for eternal life, great confidence for the future,” shared Pastor Mitchell.
A buffet breakfast will be served from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m., prior to their Sunday worship service at 10:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17, at the Grace Fellowship Church, 16 North State Street, Preston.
Now that it’s Spring, it is that time of year to start thinking about planting a garden. Jan and Rodney Felshaw of the Preston 2nd Ward held a gardening class on Wednesday, April 6 “How Do I Do This” to show what they do and answered questions. They suggested the first thing to do is to make a plan, start seedlings in containers in the house, when the weather is good the plants can be put in the soil outside. They talked about the type of soil, the mulch and having a compost pile, watering ideas, box and greenhouse gardening, what to do for infestation, and putting sawdust in the pathways between the boxes to help keep the weeds down. Handouts and ideas were shared while eating cake and ice cream.
A movie night at the Lewiston Theatre in Lewiston, Utah, where the Young Single Adults watched “American Underdog” on Thursday, March 28, enjoyed the commandry and eating popcorn and other treats from the concession stand.
For Family Home Evening on Monday, April 4, the Young Single Adults met at the home of Marv Sparrow, 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric for a discussion on the topic of “Not Getting Lost.”
The LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers met on Monday, April 4, at the Heritage Senior Living Center where one of their members resides. Lois Palmer gave a history on one of her ancestors. Lois also gave the lesson on “Pioneer Homes and Dwellings.” DUP Captain Eileen Griffeth was the hostess who served Snickerdoodle Cookies with Macadamia nuts with white chocolate icing and juice to the 8 members in attendance.
The Preston 9th Ward Activity Day boys ages 8-11 learned some valuable information about how to apply First Aid from a nurse. In another activity this month they played “Name That Tune” game, their leader Tina Fryer taught them how to lead music, and during the Olympics, they learned how to say “Hello” in different countries.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp met at the Larsen-Sant Library on Monday, April 4. Leona Chatterton gave a history on her great-great-grandfather. For the Artifact, Marilyn Turner showed a photo of a linen hardanger square tablecloth made in 1650 in Norway, made from carded and spun flax seed.
Beverly Morris gave the lesson on “Pioneers Homes and Dwellings.” Sugar cookies with pink frosting served with ice cream in cute cups for the Easter theme was served by Peggy Smith to the 17 members in attendance, reported Echo Stock, DUP Captain.
Commemorating the 180th birthday of the first women’s Relief Society meeting, the residents at the Heritage Living Legacy 2 Branch celebrated the day of the organization’s birthday, Thursday, March 17. They had a lesson and saw a video on the history of Relief Society given by Tamara Austin, Branch Music Director, and had birthday cake and visited, shared Jan Wilcox, Branch Relief Society President.
The Legacy 2 Branch is now meeting on a regular basis. They recently had a Spring Kick-Off, their first social since Covid, drinking orange, Sprite or rootbeer floats reported Branch President, Bart Wilcox.
Adult Institute will meet for their last class on Thursday, April 14, at 7 p.m. They will study 2 Samuel 1-12/2 Samuel 13-24. Classes will resume in September.