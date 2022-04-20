April and Jeremy Lopez and their two children ages 8 and 2 carry on their parents and grandparents family traditions. On the Saturday before Easter Sunday, they plant jelly beans in the ground by their house. That night they colored hardboiled eggs that they eat as deviled eggs for dinner on Easter. On Easter Sunday they usually have a special breakfast of pancakes, bacon, and eggs, but this year they went to their church’s first buffet breakfast prior to their church worship service at the Grace Fellowship Church.
“It is always enjoyable to be with our church family and this year we celebrated Easter with them with breakfast and the worship service,” said April.
In the early Easter morning, the children looked for their Easter baskets hidden in the house by the Easter Bunny. The basket has chocolate bunnies and their favorite treats in it. They also looked for hidden plastic eggs filled with candy. When they went outside, they are surprised to see lollypops standing up in the places where they planted the jelly beans the day before. They had ham, potatoes, deviled eggs, and green beans for dinner. Throughout the day, the children looked for more hidden plastic eggs especially for the two special plastic golden eggs with one dollar in it and the other with five dollars.
They also planned a trip during the Easter week. This year they went to Children’s Discovery and the Clark Planetarium in Salt Lake. “Without a lot of our family around, we are making our own Easter traditions as well as honoring those of our family,” said April.
The Young Single Adults were treated to a dinner at their ward building in Preston, consisting of Chicken Alfredo, salad and rolls from New York Deli for their Ward Conference held on Monday, April 4, for their Family Home Evening. President David Bosen, 2nd Counselor in the Young Single Adult Smithfield Stake and his wife told the story of how they met and offered some dating advice to the Young Single Adults.
Under the direction of Activities Director Cami Parkinson, the Heritage Senior Living residents have been making crafts for Spring. They each made a tree on paper and then crumbled up colored tissue paper for blossoms that they taped to the branches of the tree and hung their artwork on their apartment door or in their room.
The residents also like doing crossword puzzles, and playing word and trivia games, such as showing a photo of a celebrity they recognize, guess how old they are now, the different movies they were in and to reminisce about those days.
Did you find any Easter themed rocks that looked like eggs, bunnies, and chicks, hidden this week for Happy Hide and Seek Day on Friday after 9 a.m.? If so, post your findings on the Facebook page so others can see the rocks you found and where.
Tessa Winn Camp of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers met at the home of Evelyn Jensen on Tuesday, April 12. DUP Captain LaDawn Miner welcomed the members and conducted the meeting. They sang a favorite song “Beautiful Dreamer.” The lesson was given by Merrie Mozingo on “Pioneer Homes and Dwellings.” There were five members present: Evelyn Jensen, Merrie Mozingo, Karen Hansen, LaDawn Miner and Glenna Barnes. A delicious refreshment, Pineapple Coconut Hawaiian Bread Pudding made by Merrie Mozingo was served, reported Glenna Barnes, Secretary/Treasurer.
The Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers met on Monday, April 11, at the home of DUP Captain, Phyllis Johnson. Phyllis gave the history of her great-grandmother Emma Stephens Martin who lived in Preston. She showed a crocheted pincushion and an embroidered dresser scarf that Emma made. Phyllis knew her before she died in 1957. The lesson instructor was ill prior to the meeting, so for the lesson Phyllis related the story of her great-great-grandparents, Henry and Ruth Talbot, rescue of a 3-year-old African boy, Gogo Fango, because his mother couldn’t feed him. The Talbot’s brought him to America when they immigrated and raised him. They lived in Layton and Lewiston, Utah, and then in Idaho. A lemon cake was made and served for refreshments by Phyllis to the five members present. They were Reva Boyack, Elda Windward, Kathy Kunz, Lynette Mockli, and Phyllis Johnson.