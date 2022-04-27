Now that it is getting warmer, for a fun family outdoor activity remember to go out to look for painted rocks on Friday after 9 a.m. When you find a rock, post your findings on the Facebook page so others can see the rocks you found and where.
A Service Night was held on Thursday, April 14 for the Preston 8th Ward, Franklin Stake. They had a dinner by making their own sandwiches on a roll out of deli meat, cheese, lettuce, with cookies for dessert. Stacie Mecham, Nurse Practitioner at the Children’s Justice Center in Logan, a child-friendly facility where victims of child abuse are medically assessed by professionals specifically trained to help them, was the guest speaker who explained what they do at the center.
Cherie Carter, Relief Society President outlined the various projects that the women worked on following the dinner, including cutting out pictures for quiet books for nursery age children; and tying quilts and making fleece blankets that were donated to the Children’s Justice Center. The women were also encouraged to bring drinks and snacks to donate to the Children’s Justice Center.
Branch President Jay Jensen and Nancy Jensen, Relief Society President, at the Legacy Branch 3 Memory Care at the Heritage Senior Living Center said “It’s nice to have the wards coming back into the Center to provide speakers and music for our church meetings and family time activities. The Preston 11th Ward is helping us in April.” Kelly Rasmussen gave the Easter message for church service and Jay Jensen sang a solo “I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked” accompanied by Janice Kinard, First Counselor in the Legacy Branch 3 Relief Society. The residents enjoyed singing four Easter hymns. Jason Byington reviewed the Savior’s life during the Sunday School lesson. For the Family Time on Friday, April 8, Holly Bodily, Preston 11th Ward Primary President, brought her children who performed playing the piano and the violin followed by giving an object lesson on the Atonement of Jesus Christ. On Friday, April 15, Alan and Shelly Holt and their four grandchildren provided the program by their playing solos on piano, cello and violins.
For most of the last two years, buildings for worship have remained closed due to the risks associated with meeting in person. Churches are now meeting for their worship services. This month the Jehovah’s Witnesses have gratefully resumed public meetings starting on April 3, at their Kingdom Hall on 804 North State Street in Preston. They suspended all in-person meetings since March 2020. Dean Inman, a Preston resident who has attended meetings at the local Kingdom Hall for 27 years said that he looked forward to seeing his friends face-to-face once again. “My wife and I have a renewed appreciation for meeting together in person, to hear everyone’s comments and listen to their voices as we all stand and sing together. We are very happy,” he said.
Plastic Easter eggs with one of the Articles of Faith written on a piece of paper, but with no number to indicate which one it was, were hidden at the Activity Day Girls leader’s house, Alexis Beckstead, assisted by Hallie Drury, assistant leader. When the eggs were found, the girls matched the note with the number and a picture. They then made an Easter necklace out of beads, and colored an Easter picture. They snacked on assorted Easter candy.
A different kind of Easter Egg hunt was held at the Young Single Adult Family Home Evening on Monday, April 18, different because there were no eggs hidden. They searched in the dark with glowsticks where they looked for pictures of Christ with scriptures taped on the back. There was also note paper that they could write their thoughts on when they read the scripture. Ice cream was served for refreshments.
A special fundraiser event for the Preston Education Foundation with plans to upgrade playground equipment at Pioneer and Oakwood Elementary Schools showed the “Napoleon Dynamite” movie at the Worm Creek Opera Theatre in Preston on Thursday, April 14. Admittance to the movie was donations at the theater door. Nine youth participated in a costume contest for look-alike Napoleon Dynamite characters. They each received a coupon for tater tots at Big J’s. Appearance of co-creators, Jared Hess, a 1997 PHS graduate, and his wife, Jerusha, added to the excitement of the fun evening.