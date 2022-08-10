When I discovered a blob of mud affixed to the outside corner on the red brick of our front room window when I opened the slat blinds one morning this week, as I watched the two Wasp visitors busily at work, the thought came to me that perhaps I would learn some interesting similarities that also can apply to my life. The two Wasps, or Mud Daubers, as they are sometimes referred to get their name from building their nests out of mud, the workers arrived at the same time every morning, working together, each one knowing their jobs instinctively, they make nests of mud which are attached to flat or vertical surfaces bigger and bigger with expert precision. Interesting watching them working together. Some are side-by-side, others are on top of each other, others working upside down for hours throughout the day. I learned from them to pay attention to work on my house, have a daily purpose, be punctual at the daily task assigned to me, working together, don’t shove and push, working long hours, fly away for a break, stand on your head to accomplish it, if you need to, and be ready to do it again tomorrow.
For their Monday Family Home Evening night on August 1, the Young Single Adult Ward members carpooled to the Barlow Hideaway in Cornish, Utah, for their activity. The hideaway included obstacle courses, a red neck water slide, a pond where you can swim, and there was a Nine Square set up to play. Dinner of roast beef, cheesy potatoes, rolls, various fruits to choose from, and Fatboy ice cream for dessert was served.
A new story board walk on the front lawn at the Larsen-Sant Library to read is “Buckamoo Girls” by Ellen A. Kelley. Learn what two imaginative cows dream of roaming the range as cowgirls. Find out what the real fun comes from escaping the pasture together as a team.
The Preston 11th Ward Activity Day Girls love doing crafts. They painted rocks and planted plants for their mother in pots for Mother’s Day. They decorated candy bars in Supermen attire complete with a cape for their Father’s Day gift. They painted their nails this past week and assembled 30 kits for a service project for Humanitarian Lifting Hands International. They had cookies for refreshments that they could eat on the way home. The two leaders take turns planning the activities each week, said Chloe Larsen.
The Preston 11th Ward Activity Day Boys for their activities have played basketball, done wood carving, gone fishing, and recently learned how to start a fire then roasted hot dogs and S’mores over the fire to eat.
The residents at the Heritage Senior Living had a water balloon activity with buckets on long boards playing a Battleship Game outside this week. It was a pretty day so was cooling for them and much to their delight to get a little wet. Another day they sang songs and played a bell when their color of the bell came up to ring on that note. They also like playing golf, hitting the ball into a cup. When the ball goes into the cup the player has to say a summer-time word like biking, hiking, or swimming, outlined Corrine Bailey, Activities Director.
For the Memory Care residents, Janice Kinard said that the Dayton Ward has been assisting them with activities for July. Some of the Young Women who went on Trek came and talked to the residents about their experience. The girls drew flowers for them to color to hang in their room.
Jerri Jensen of Preston paints rocks every day and goes out once a week to hide them. So she encourages hunters to get out early on Friday to be the first to hunt for those painted rocks that she hides after 9 a.m. on Fridays. You can keep the rocks or rehide them. “I love hearing your stories of how you found the rocks using my clues that I post on Facebook. It’s been fun for me to have other people join with me in this adventure,” said Jerri.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum located at 115 East Oneida, Preston, is open in August on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., to view pioneer artifacts and learn more about the pioneers in Franklin County, (208) 852-2428).