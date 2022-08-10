Support Local Journalism

When I discovered a blob of mud affixed to the outside corner on the red brick of our front room window when I opened the slat blinds one morning this week, as I watched the two Wasp visitors busily at work, the thought came to me that perhaps I would learn some interesting similarities that also can apply to my life. The two Wasps, or Mud Daubers, as they are sometimes referred to get their name from building their nests out of mud, the workers arrived at the same time every morning, working together, each one knowing their jobs instinctively, they make nests of mud which are attached to flat or vertical surfaces bigger and bigger with expert precision. Interesting watching them working together. Some are side-by-side, others are on top of each other, others working upside down for hours throughout the day. I learned from them to pay attention to work on my house, have a daily purpose, be punctual at the daily task assigned to me, working together, don’t shove and push, working long hours, fly away for a break, stand on your head to accomplish it, if you need to, and be ready to do it again tomorrow.

For their Monday Family Home Evening night on August 1, the Young Single Adult Ward members carpooled to the Barlow Hideaway in Cornish, Utah, for their activity. The hideaway included obstacle courses, a red neck water slide, a pond where you can swim, and there was a Nine Square set up to play. Dinner of roast beef, cheesy potatoes, rolls, various fruits to choose from, and Fatboy ice cream for dessert was served.

