The recent several nighttime thunder, lightning and heavy rain was most welcome to our parched ground and crops in the valley. The spectacular occurrence of nature’s blessing in answer to our prayers that comes suddenly like the storm reminds me of the display of the finale at a fireworks show of the breathtaking flash, bam, boom to the pleasure of the viewer.
The Grace Fellowship Church youth helped set up the tables and chairs at their yearly lemonade stand at Benson Park during the annual Rodeo Sidewalk Sale recently. They also rode on their parade float or walked beside it handing out coupons for the lemonade.
The Grace Fellowship Church youth have been meeting during the summer months for their weekly youth activity for a change of venue from the church building to being at the park starting with a Bible lesson then playing kick ball, volleyball, tag games and water games. After each activity they have had a variety of ice cream.
For their Family Home Evening on Monday, August 8, the Preston Young Single Adults met at Bishop and Sister Smith’s home. “Sister Smith shared a spiritual thought about considering the voices we are listening to. Are we listening to the celebrities and can name any song our favorite celebrity sings, but can’t name the general authority who’s speaking in the last general conference talk? It was super good,” reported Andrew Iverson, Activities Chairman. Afterward they participated in an activity similar to Dodgeball where a team of two players pairs up, one being blindfolded and the other telling them where to throw the ball, where to move and to avoid getting hit. “It was a very fun activity and there was much laughter,” said Andrew. They had doughnuts and ended the evening by sitting around a firepit and also made S’mores.
With a life jacket, tubes, and camp chair in tow the Preston Young Single Adults carpooled to the Narrows on Saturday, August 13, not only to enjoy the cooling water ride but to enjoy an outdoor activity together. Afterwards they met at the Iverson’s home in Preston for hamburgers, Dutch Oven potatoes, and played 9-Square as well as other activities, reported Andrew Iverson, Activities Chairman.
On a warm and pretty day last week, the Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls climbed into a Surrey (a doorless, four-wheeled horse-drawn carriage popular in the United States during the late 19th and early 20th Centuries) with a canopy overhead shading them from the sun, and sat on upholstered seats. The Surrey, pulled by a tractor driven by one of their leader’s husband taking them for a ride around their property was a memorable and fun activity for them. While outside, they also played some yard games.
Activities in July in the Memory Care Unit at the Heritage Senior Living Center were assisted with the help of the Dayton Ward. Sunday services were centered on patriotic and Pioneer Day celebrations talking about the power of prayer. Residents shared what songs they remembered they sang when they were younger. Fridays are Family Day. Members of the Branch Presidency, Michael, and Marjean Jepsen, sang Primary songs, hymns and “America The Beautiful” with the residents. Linda Lund gave a story about the “Three Bears” and tied it into a Gospel principle. Another activity included the young women in the Dayton ward playing Bingo with the residents to win marshmellows. For Pioneer Day, Primary children sang songs “I Am A Child of God,” “Choose to Serve the Lord,” and told stories of their ancestors. They ended with singing with the residents “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.”
Elder Landon Bostwick, son of David and Lindsay Bostwick, Preston 3rd Ward, has been called to serve in the Philippines San Pablo Mission. He will speak the Tagalog language.
Jerri Jensen encourages hunters to get out early on Friday to be the first to hunt for those painted rocks that she hides after 9 a.m. on Fridays. She said you can rehide or keep the rocks. Post your find on Facebook as she likes to hear your stories of how you found the rocks using her clues.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum located at 115 East Oneida, Preston, is open in August on Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., to learn more about the pioneers in Franklin County and view pioneer artifacts or call for an appointment, 208-852-2428.