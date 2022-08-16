Support Local Journalism

The recent several nighttime thunder, lightning and heavy rain was most welcome to our parched ground and crops in the valley. The spectacular occurrence of nature’s blessing in answer to our prayers that comes suddenly like the storm reminds me of the display of the finale at a fireworks show of the breathtaking flash, bam, boom to the pleasure of the viewer.

The Grace Fellowship Church youth helped set up the tables and chairs at their yearly lemonade stand at Benson Park during the annual Rodeo Sidewalk Sale recently. They also rode on their parade float or walked beside it handing out coupons for the lemonade.

