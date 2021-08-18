The Young Single Adults Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered at the property of Ron and Gale Brackin in Cub River, staying in tents for the weekend of Aug. 6 — 7 at a summer retreat. Brackin is a member of the ward’s bishopric. “The Activities Committee suggested that we ...get together to allow members to socialize and get to know each other better. This activity was a good way to do it. It was very enjoyable,” said Bishop Jay Durschi. Friday night they had a steak dinner, with baked beans, macaroni and potato salads prepared by High Councilmen Ben Turnbow and his wife, Shari, and Jeff Hollingsworth and his wife, Lee.
Kris Beckstead was the guest speaker at the evening’s devotional talking about being kind and considerate and going the extra mile for people. On Saturday for breakfast they had pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns. Doug and Debbie Porter spoke on “Love Language.” Ward members spent the day playing in the river and did a lot of socializing. For dinner that night they had roasted chicken, potatoes, salads, and brownies.
Welcome to Preston to Dan and Valaree Sharp and their six children. They moved from Dayton to be closer to parents and grandparents.
Benson Palmer, son of Jeff and Kimi Palmer of the Preston 4th Ward, was called to serve in the Nebraska Omaha Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He spoke in church on Sunday, July 25. He had one week of training at home, then left on Monday, Aug. 2 to enter the Provo Mission Training Center, before heading to the mission. Benson is the fourth missionary to serve of the six Palmer children.
Three June days and nights were spent at Downata Hot Springs by LDS Eighth Ward young women for summer camp. “There’s No Place Like Gnome” was their theme, reported Amanda Conley, Young Women’s President. They wore T-shirts with the phrase “Hanging with My Gnomes,” and signs around the camp said “There’s Gnome Body Like You.” Penny Dalley led them in crafts, such as making Gnomes out of a sock, plaques with a scripture on it, friendship bracelets, and a roasting stick out of a welding rod to which they attached a wooden handle they could paint. John Dalley sang and led the girls in camp songs. Amy Phillips also performed. The 23 girls and six leaders stayed in a rented house. The girls made all of the meals which consisted of taco salad, hot dogs, and Dutch oven cobbler. They liked swinging in hammocks in the trees and swimming during those very warm days.
Mike and Tresa Andrus of the Preston 10th Ward have been called to serve a third year at the Heber Valley Campground as Senior Service Missionaries. They took time off in 2020 due to Covid and are glad to be able to return to the campground.