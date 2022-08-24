What a very busy week in Preston with the Franklin County Fair with baking entries, Dutch Oven cookout, displays of crops, flowers, a baby contest, 4H/FFA competition for the Fit and Show, goats, rabbits, pigeons, chickens, beefs, calves, goat roping, fish scramble, bull bonanza, Elks Club breakfast, entertainment and concerts, in addition to and along with practices for high school sports, and parents helping to get their children ready to go back to school.
Congratulations to all of those who won ribbons for their entries at the fair, like Susan West of Preston for her beautifully stitched quilt that took First Place in one of the quilting categories.
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward was well-represented in numbers and in “overall excitement all came together cheerfully as friends and fellow youthful saints,” reported Andrew Iverson, Activities Chairman, for their Monday Family Home Evening night on August 15. The Young Single Adult Ward members carpooled to the Barlow Hideaway in Cornish, Utah, for their Stake Young Single Adult activity. The hideaway included obstacle courses, a redneck water slide that goes down a steep hill, and a swimming hole where they can swim and paddle kayaks. Many tried to climb across the pond on dangling metal rings as their peers cheered them on to slip and fall into the water a few feet below, and there was a 9-Square set up to play. Davis Collins was the reigning 9-Square champion first in the Preston Single Adult Ward and now throughout the stake. Dinner of roast beef, cheesy potatoes, rolls, various fruits to choose from, and Fatboy ice cream for dessert was served. “It was really fun,” said Iverson.
Teresa Earley is holding a free “Edible and Medicinal Herb” Class Saturday, August 27, 9 a.m., at the Red Barn, 4498 East Maple Creek Road, in Franklin, Idaho.
The Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers will be hosting their annual Jubilee and Officer Training Seminar Centennial, 10 a.m., Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center on the corner of 1st South and 1st East. DUP members are invited to attend the Jubilee celebration.
There is a Pizza and Pre-Planning event on Thursday, August 25, 6 p.m., at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 South State Street, Preston. Phone or online reservation is required to attend.
The Preston 9th Ward Activity Day boys met with the Activity Day girls in June for a daughter/son with their parents for a cookout of hotdogs at the church pavilion. Another activity was Pet Day where the boys brought their pet, told how to care for them and to name one of their favorite things they liked about their pet. They played some animal games.
Remember to include getting out early on Friday to be the first to hunt for those painted rocks that are hidden after 9 a.m. on Fridays and post your find on Facebook.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers Museum is open on Friday, August 26 and Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., to view pioneer artifacts and learn about the pioneers in Franklin County. The museum is located at 115 East Oneida, Preston or call for an appointment, 208-852-2428.