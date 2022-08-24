Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

What a very busy week in Preston with the Franklin County Fair with baking entries, Dutch Oven cookout, displays of crops, flowers, a baby contest, 4H/FFA competition for the Fit and Show, goats, rabbits, pigeons, chickens, beefs, calves, goat roping, fish scramble, bull bonanza, Elks Club breakfast, entertainment and concerts, in addition to and along with practices for high school sports, and parents helping to get their children ready to go back to school.

Congratulations to all of those who won ribbons for their entries at the fair, like Susan West of Preston for her beautifully stitched quilt that took First Place in one of the quilting categories.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you