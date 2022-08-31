Support Local Journalism

The Larsen-Sant Library has been donating books to the community this summer to encourage reading throughout the summer. The library has given away over 2000+books: 1000+ books were given away at the summer school lunches; 700+ books given away at the Franklin County Fair Larsen-Sant Library booth; 150 books were placed in the baby bags for the baby contest; 50+ books for Story Time at the Franklin County Fair; and 50+ books were given for the Franklin Library Summer Reading. All of their programs are starting back up in September.

Cathy Beinert, El Shaddai Director and Caretaker, welcomed 18 ladies from Grace Fellowship Church for their annual spiritual retreat who gathered at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale on Saturday, August 13, for a time of nourishment for both body and soul. Cathy served a morning refreshment of egg casserole and berry tarts served with fresh coffee or tea. Janice Mitchell, wife of Grace Fellowship Pastor Jim Mitchell spoke on “Leaving a Spiritual Legacy” encouraging the women in attendance to prioritize their personal relationship with the Lord Jesus and share their faith stories with their loved ones to point them to the truth and hope found in the Bible. Cathy prepared a delicious lunch of beef and vegetable noodle soup with garlic toast and a garden salad, which was the perfect meal for what ended up being a cool and rainy afternoon. Dessert was chocolate cake with whipped cream and fresh raspberries. The ladies also played games that got everyone laughing, especially during Reverse Charades, and everyone received a door prize, such as freeze-dried candy or a gift card to Kings Kofe or Poppies & Sage, both local favorites, reported Jeanine Webb. “Please also join us for the Grace Fellowship Church in the Park on Sunday, September 11, at 10:45 a.m. at the Preston City Park Rotary Shelter.”

