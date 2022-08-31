...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Daytime high temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,
Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs,
Malad, Preston, and Thatcher.
* WHEN...From Wednesday to midnight MDT Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Larsen-Sant Library has been donating books to the community this summer to encourage reading throughout the summer. The library has given away over 2000+books: 1000+ books were given away at the summer school lunches; 700+ books given away at the Franklin County Fair Larsen-Sant Library booth; 150 books were placed in the baby bags for the baby contest; 50+ books for Story Time at the Franklin County Fair; and 50+ books were given for the Franklin Library Summer Reading. All of their programs are starting back up in September.
Cathy Beinert, El Shaddai Director and Caretaker, welcomed 18 ladies from Grace Fellowship Church for their annual spiritual retreat who gathered at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale on Saturday, August 13, for a time of nourishment for both body and soul. Cathy served a morning refreshment of egg casserole and berry tarts served with fresh coffee or tea. Janice Mitchell, wife of Grace Fellowship Pastor Jim Mitchell spoke on “Leaving a Spiritual Legacy” encouraging the women in attendance to prioritize their personal relationship with the Lord Jesus and share their faith stories with their loved ones to point them to the truth and hope found in the Bible. Cathy prepared a delicious lunch of beef and vegetable noodle soup with garlic toast and a garden salad, which was the perfect meal for what ended up being a cool and rainy afternoon. Dessert was chocolate cake with whipped cream and fresh raspberries. The ladies also played games that got everyone laughing, especially during Reverse Charades, and everyone received a door prize, such as freeze-dried candy or a gift card to Kings Kofe or Poppies & Sage, both local favorites, reported Jeanine Webb. “Please also join us for the Grace Fellowship Church in the Park on Sunday, September 11, at 10:45 a.m. at the Preston City Park Rotary Shelter.”
The Preston Young Single Adult Ward met for their weekly Family Home Evening activity on Monday, August 22, in the church pavilion eating pizza, popcorn and watermelon while watching the movie “Princess Bride.” They also had some time to visit with each other strengthening ward relationships when there was some technical difficulties experienced with setting up the movie, reported Andrew Iverson, Activities Committee member.
Cinnamon Creek was the location for the Preston 9th Ward Girl’s Camp this year on July 6-9, reported Young Women’s President Bridgett Broadhead. They pitched their tents and had daily activities and food. They had taco salad, roasted hot dogs, hamburgers, had sandwiches and fruit for lunches, and breakfast burritos. Ward members Ron Owens made Dutch Oven chicken and potatoes one night and Lucy Owens taught the girls campfire songs as they sat around the campfire at night. The activities for the camp were centered around the year’s theme “Trust in the Lord.” On the first day they met in the amphitheater where they had skits, Karaoke, went on a hike and maneuvered an obstacle course. The ward Relief Society President Hollie Diago and her counselor Miya Harris came up to camp and spoke on the theme. Miya sang “Walk Tall You’re A Daughter of God” accompanying herself on the ukulele. The theme for that day was “Foot Prints in the Sand” that tied in with trusting in the Lord and went along with the hike that they did that day. Preston North Stake Young Women’s Presidency, Shantel Kimpton, Jenna Von Benedikt, Lachelle Lindhardt and Kristy Clawson came up on Wednesday night participating in a trust activity that they shared to go along with the theme. “They had us all stand inside of a big square and we couldn’t cross the line but we had to keep walking inside the square and bumping into each other. If someone fell into you, you had to catch them. They talked about how you go through life and sometimes you get pushed around but we have to trust in the Lord. It was really cool,” outlined Broadhead. On Friday night, the Bishopric came to the camp who talked about staying in the boat when times get tough. While at camp, the girls did a service project for the camp stocking wood into the bins at each camp site. The 22 girls and their leaders wore a colored headband (orange, purple, or blue) for the day to know who was assigned to one of the three groups to help with the food preparation and clean-up. They went to the lake one day, made bracelets, had a foot spa by soaking their feet, and made braids in their hair.
The Franklin Company Daughters of Utah Pioneers held their annual Jubilee Centennial and Officer Training Seminar, Saturday, August 27, at the Preston South Stake Center. All DUP members were invited to attend the Jubilee who were pleasantly enlightened of the history of five of the 11 DUP camps. Some presenters wore pioneer attire, long skirts, bonnets, and shawls. One camp showed photos mounted on poster board of their camp’s history and activities over the years. Others read the forming of their camp and some gave personal experiences. A variety of fruits, vegetables and dip, cookies, cake and water were available in-between the second half of the meeting which was the Officer Training Seminar. Several artifacts were displayed.
With school back in session, don’t forget to be the first to getting out early on Friday morning since there is no school to hunt for those painted rocks that are hidden after 9 a.m. and post your find on Facebook.
The Preston 2nd Ward Empty Nesters group under the planning of Chris Hall, Chairman and her committee, hosted a Hawaiian Luau, Friday, August 26, in the backyard of Bob and Carol Cunningham. Attendees added to the festivities by wearing Hawaiian attire. Hawaiian music on a CD was played throughout the evening. Alexis Beckstead taught the “Hula.” A large picture of the sand on a beach was hung on a wall on the patio for guests to stand in front of for a photo shoot “on the beach” with added Hawaiian dress-up, such as a Hula skirt, straw hat, colorful leis, and sunglasses, etc. The group feasted on sweet and sour meatballs, rice, spinach leaves and dressing, peach cobbler, apple cobbler, peach and banana pie, sweet bread, and vanilla ice cream while sitting at long tables in the enclosed patio. Fruit punch and water were served with a paper umbrella sitting in a plastic cup.