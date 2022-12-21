Why is it when we are looking forward to attending special events that the time passes by swiftly, especially during the actual event, compared to passing through hard times, when time seems to move very slowly?
For instance, with the Christmas holiday season upon us, it is hard to believe that we’re already more than halfway through the month of December. Let’s all take a deep breath, slow our pace, enjoy the cold and snow, seeing the Christmas lights decorating the houses, parks, streets, and fields. Let’s also remember to let our light shine through service to others during this season.
Also, an important part of the Christmas festivities to enjoy this time of year is to drive over to see the Christmas light creative displays at the Preston City Park designed, built and maintained by Preston residents Eric and Sandy Allred.
The Preston Special Needs Adult Institute students performed at their Christmas Program “Room In The Inn,” to a chapel filled audience at the Preston South Stake Chapel, on Thursday, December 15. With the assistance of 13 senior couple missionaries and church service missionaries the 30 institute students shared their testimony of Jesus Christ’s birth and life through songs and speaking parts.
The young Church Service missionaries are Elder Smith, Elder Gilbert, Elder Housely, Elder Connor Nash, and Elder Riley Elison. The senior missionaries are Elder and Sister Gambles, Elder and Sister Summers, Elder and Sister Poole, and Elder and Sister Baird. “The students were glowing while they performed their speaking parts and singing,” acknowledged Kimberly Wakley, seminary and institute instructor.
Guest performers accompanying the performers and audience were Christine Rawlings who sang “Mary’s Lullaby” while the audience sang “Silent Night,” Audrie Dransfield played “As I Have Loved You” on the violin, Tayla Wakley played “I Will Walk With You” on the guitar, and Warren Mueller played “I Believe in Christ” on the cello. Hot chocolate and cookies were served for refreshments.
The “Elder Grow” specialists visited the Transitional Care Unit (TCU) at the FCMC Monday December 12. They assisted the residents with making pinecone boughs. Also this month, the Dance Dynamics’ little kids came and shared their Christmas dances much to the delight of the residents. This was their first visit after three years due to Covid. Elda and Bill Winward came to the facility’s Cooking Corner making Divinity candy with and for the residents. For another fun activity, the residents went “Around the World” to learn how other country’s celebrate Christmas, reported Shelly Davis, Activities Director.
The Preston Elks Lodge held their annual Memorial Service on Sunday, December 4, at the Preston Elks Lodge for six deceased Elks Lodge members who passed on this year. Guest speaker, Todd Goodsell, owner and Director of the Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston gave honor to those who passed away. The audience stood and joined together singing “Auld Lang Syne.” Following the service, luncheon was provided by the Elks Lodge.
The Preston Community Orchestra and Sagebrush Strings played an evening of Christmas music to usher in the Christmas spirit much to the enjoyment of those attended at the Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, December 14.
Members of the Preston 2nd Ward wore their Christmas pajamas to their Ward Christmas Breakfast. They assembled ingredients in a tortilla for a Breakfast Burrito with scrambled egg, diced potato, sausage, onion, green pepper, and sauces. There were also bananas, oranges, chocolate chip muffins, cinnamon crunch muffins, milk, chocolate milk and orange juice. The audience sang Christmas songs, then the Primary children sang Christmas songs with the last song bringing in Santa Claus who visited with the children and gave them a candy cane.
The Adult Institute started their holiday break. Institute will resume holding their class on Thursday, January 5, at the Preston High School Seminary building. They will be studying the New Testament in 2023 with a new instructor, Shantel Kimpton. Trish Checketts and Donna Gleason were recently released.
The Preston 9th Ward Young Women went caroling for an activity. They also made Christmas ornaments and cards to give to family and friends. They sang “Love One Another” in church on Sunday, December 18.
The ward had an adult Ward Christmas party on Friday, December 2. Roast beef, baked potatoes, salad, rolls, and pies were served. Christmas trees were at the door, a video was shown, and the Christmas story was read to go with the manger scene that the Bishop made. Lights and garland lined the long tables with centerpieces with glass jars with a Nativity scene inside. The following day, Saturday, December 3, a second Christmas party was held for families, serving breakfast of pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and chocolate milk. Santa also made a visit.
The Young Single Adults met at Bishop Jeremy and Sister Smith ’s house for their Family Home Evening on Monday, December 5. They played a Christmas themed version of the game Taboo. They had doughnuts and chocolate milk for refreshments.
The Sacajawea Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp went to the Preston Senior Center for their Christmas party on Tuesday, December 6. The lesson was given by Kayla Cason “Martin’s Cove Fort Guard House.” Each member was given a card by Alexis Beckstead, camp secretary, asking a question about their favorite Christmas, gift or memory to share. They sang the “12 Days of Christmas” led by Bonnie Jones, having several people act out what each day signified, like a woman was a “calling dove” and she made a “call” sound. The 16 members who attended were served ham, a twice-baked potato, salad, roll, milk, and choice of banana, raspberry or coconut cream pie.
Even though it’s snowy and cold, bundle up and look for those “treasures” that are visible in the snow that you can keep, or re-hide when you find it on FunDay Friday starting at 9 a.m.
