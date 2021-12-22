This week was a time for multiple gatherings in the community, in the schools, and at churches.
The Presbyterian Church had their annual Deacon Soup Supper and Christmas desserts on Sun., Dec. 19. Following the supper they had a worship service and drama “If Bethlehem Had A Social Worker,” a musical drama in one act. A Bethlehem social worker finds herself in the middle of the fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies concerning the birth of the Messiah. Paula Allen played the part of Pazia, the Social Worker; Noel Allen, Gabriel, Licensing Examiner; Kayleen Andrew was Elizabeth; Pam Preheim as Yenjta, The Matchmaker; and Nathan Harris was a shepherd. The music was performed by Hilliary Andrew, violinist, Taylee Beckstead, soloist, and Alice King, pianist.
Charlie Brown Christmas from the cartoon strip Peanuts was the theme for the Preston 3rd Ward on Wed., Dec. 8. Santa came to visit the children at the beginning of the party with gifts for the children. After the dinner of roast beef, Dutch oven potatoes, salad, rolls and dessert (made by the Preston Senior Center), the Primary and Young Women’s group provided the program.
The Grace Fellowship Church went Christmas caroling at Heritage Home on Sun., Dec. 19. Their annual Christmas Eve Service will be on Sun., Dec. 24, at 6:30 p.m.
Preston 4th Ward had their ward Christmas party on Thurs., Dec. 9. They served a family-style dinner consisting of meat from Lowers, baked potatoes, salad, rolls and cake. After dinner they watched a couple of spiritual Christmas message videos, then songs were sung by the Primary children. The night ended with a visit from Santa, who handed out candy canes.
The Preston Junior High School had their Christmas Concert on Tues., Dec. 14, in the Preston High School auditorium. The Preston High School Jazz Band and Concert Band had their Christmas concert, Thurs. Dec. 16, in the auditorium where the PHS alumni joined in with the Concert Band playing “Sleigh Ride.”
A gathering of the Preston 10th Ward and former members who now are in the new Glendale Ward was held on Thurs., Dec. 9, for a Christmas party. After dinner of roast beef, baked potatoes, salads, rolls and ice cream on a stick, the Jenkins brothers - Erwin on the violin, Clark on the cello, and Howard on the viola, played several Christmas carols. The Young Women sang several Christmas carols, and the Primary children also sang Christmas songs. Santa made his appearance and handed out a bag of goodies to the children.
The Primary sang “The Way to Bethlehem” for the Preston 1st Ward Christmas Ward party on Tues., Dec. 14, after a catered taco dinner was served. The Primary presidency gave the children a magnetic nativity activity that they made to give to the children to take home so that they could tell the story of the birth of Jesus to their family.
“Angels Among Us” was the theme for the Relief Society Preston 11th ward activity for December. Six women in the ward shared stories of those who have ministered to them. They had a baked potato bar with all of its condiments.
Young Single Adults went caroling on the back of a trailer around the block of the church for their Mon., Dec. 13 Family Home Evening. They made sugar and chocolate chip cookies with decorations and had them for refreshments. Due to the holidays, they will not meet for Family Home Evening for the remainder of the year.
All youth ages 14-18 and their leaders from the three local stakes are invited to attend a Tri-Stake Youth Holiday Dance, held at the Preston North Stake Center, Thurs., Dec. 30, 8 p.m.– 1 a.m. There will be dancing, games to be played, visiting, and healthy refreshments.
The Adult Institute will resume their weekly classes on Thurs., Jan. 6, 7 p.m. at the Preston Seminary building. The course of study for 2022 is the Old Testament. The first class will cover Genesis 1, 2, and 3.
The Quilters Anonymous plan to meet at the Larsen-Sant Library on Mon., Jan. 10, 2022. “Those who are interested in joining the quilting group are welcome to come,” invited Susan West, Founder. For more information call Susan at 208-221-4669.