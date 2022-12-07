What started out as a cold and snowy day the annual display of fireworks preluded the Festival of Lights Parade ending the evening of a very busy day of memorable events starting with the Secret Santa Shoot Out at Preston High School, the Festival of Trees, visit Santa at the Big Christmas Tree on State Street, Touch a Firetruck and have hot chocolate, a variety show at Worm Creek Opera House, gingerbread house contest voting by the community on 54 entries and winners announced before the parade, a free kids movie, and live entertainment until the fireworks and parade started. It is that time of year for twinkling lights and to light the world in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The world needs your light. Let your light shine by downloading the calendar of ideas to share your light by serving following the “Light The World program” in December.
Also, an important part of the festivities for the community to enjoy this time of year is to drive over to see the Christmas light displays at the Preston City Park.
Go to the Larsen-Sant Library and write a letter to Santa and pick out a book from under the Christmas tree. Letters need to be turned in by December 15.
An English Tea and Christmas Devotional was held at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale on Saturday, December 3. A variety of sweet and savory treats were served. Muffuletta Sandwichs (layered with meat and cheese), steamed brown bread sandwiches with cream cheese, Rugelach (Jewish fruit and nut cookie, like a mini-cinnamon roll), Gingerbread boy cookies, lemon curd Napolitanas (puffed pastries), minced-meat tarts, cucumber dill sandwich, hot drinks, tea, and cocoa. Janice Mitchell, wife of Pastor Jim Mitchell of the Grace Fellowship Church in Preston was the guest speaker. Cathy Bienert accompanied herself on the guitar while she sang the “Wexford Carol” an old Irish story of the Nativity.
Another English Tea and Christmas Devotional is planned at the El Shaddai Sanctuary and Refuge in Riverdale for Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Teri Blair, a women’s leader in her church in Inkom will give the Christmas Devotional. Cathy Bienert on the guitar and her sister, Deb Williams from Pocatello on the flute will perform an old Irish story of the Nativity the “Wexford Carol.” There is a suggested $35 donation for the facility and food. RSVP 208-852-3452 or email: elshaddairetreat@gmail.com The Gift Shop will be open with sales going on for Christmas.
The residents at the Heritage Senior Living Center, under the direction of Corraine Bailey, Activities Director, participated in some fun activities for November. They played Turkey Golf having to spell out words that have to do with Thanksgiving, like turkey, gobble, by rolling a ball into a cup with a croquet mallet or rolling a ball down a ramp into the designated cup with a letter on it to spell the world. They also played Turkey Football, throwing a bean bag at a football decorated like a turkey. Every other Friday they get a manicure and Carolyn Davis and her daughter and granddaughter from Clifton come to sing show tunes like “Sound of Music” and “Mary Poppins” accompanying them on a guitar.
Chris and Janine Groll and their married children met with the Preston young single adults for their Family Home Evening group on Monday, November 28, at the church to answer questions about dating and relationships. They had milk and cookies for refreshments. On Sunday, November 27, they had Hawaiian Haystacks for their Linger Longer dinner and visiting after the block of meetings.
Support the Preston Aquatic Center/Pool by going there for swimming, exercise and classes. They are having a fundraiser to help with repairs. Hours are Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-11 a.m. and 4 p.m.-7 p.m., with water aerobics classes Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays at 8:15 a.m. There is also a sauna and racketball court.
It’s not too cold to bundle up and look for those “treasures” that you can keep, or re-hide when you find it on FunDay Friday starting at 9 a.m.
