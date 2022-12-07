Support Local Journalism

What started out as a cold and snowy day the annual display of fireworks preluded the Festival of Lights Parade ending the evening of a very busy day of memorable events starting with the Secret Santa Shoot Out at Preston High School, the Festival of Trees, visit Santa at the Big Christmas Tree on State Street, Touch a Firetruck and have hot chocolate, a variety show at Worm Creek Opera House, gingerbread house contest voting by the community on 54 entries and winners announced before the parade, a free kids movie, and live entertainment until the fireworks and parade started. It is that time of year for twinkling lights and to light the world in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ. The world needs your light. Let your light shine by downloading the calendar of ideas to share your light by serving following the “Light The World program” in December.

Also, an important part of the festivities for the community to enjoy this time of year is to drive over to see the Christmas light displays at the Preston City Park.


