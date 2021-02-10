The month of February is mainly known for hearts, Valentine cards, candy, flowers and gifts. It is also known for Groundhog Day when Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow to predict how many more days of winter. The brightest planets Mercury, Mars, Saturn, Venus and Jupiter are also lined up and visible.
Winter is not over so stay prepared for possible power outages due to heavy rain, snowfall or lightning. It is not just getting a few items together in a hurry. Even when there is time, it is easy to get overwhelmed with a myriad of information on what to do and how to do it. Plan ahead by having food, water, tools, and medications in your home in case you have to shelter-in-place.
The young men in the Preston 1st Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enjoy the Bishop’s Fireside by Bishop Mike Olson. In January he talked about missionary work. Travis Dahle, Priest advisor, said they work on their goals together and enjoyed a pizza party in December.
Randi Ransom was called to be Primary President in the Preston 2nd Ward. Her counselors are Kynzie Carter and Alicia Wilcox. Emily Palmer was released as Primary President, Angela Mills, first counselor, Teresa Perkins, second counselor, and Cyndi Wall, as secretary.
Girls in the Preston 1st Ward boundaries involved in sports this year are Sydnee Marlow and Akazia Knapp on the PHS basketball team. Cheerleaders are Kirsten Martin, Kailey Peterson, Kylee Thornton, and Hailey Thornton. Cadence Abrams is on the dance team. Playing basketball on the junior high girls team are Emma Bray and Ella Marlow. The 7th grade team girls are Maycie Knapp and Skylee Checketts.
Natalie Snedacker is the new Primary president in the Preston 10th Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her counselors are Jenna Bodily, Marica Wilde, and Becky Harris is the secretary. They are training their teachers with contact information for their students. Released were Sharel Cundick as president and her counselors Mali McKenzie and Mandy Palmer, and Sherrie Matthews, secretary.