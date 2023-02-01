With the new fallen snow, it was a surprise to me to see out my front room window a boy about 12 years old scale on foot up the plowed snow hill from plowed snow in the church parking lot toting his plastic sled, sit down on it and slide down the small hill of snow. He picked up his sled, walked across the parking lot to the other taller hill of piled up snow, and repeated the process. He spent about a half hour sledding. It was fun for me to watch him as I thought of his joy of finding a place close to home without having his parents take him to the mountains to go sledding. He could do it in his own back yard!
Emersyn Cazier, daughter of Khyleigh and Wyatt Cazier and granddaughter of Tonia Brown, of Preston, was blessed in January in their new Montpelier 2nd Ward by Todd Garbett. In attendance were Jennifer Garbett, Ken and Amber Cazier, grandparents; Mike and Lettie Anderson; Karleen Cazier; Kelly and Kelli Cazier, of Montpelier.
The Knit Wits meet at the Presbyterian Church in Preston every Wednesday at 11 a.m., to knit and crochet while visiting as well as teaching those interested in learning the craft. They send their finished items to “Knit for Kids” throughout the year. The year-end total for 2022 is 1,505 hats, 369 scarfs, 113 blankets, 96 ponchos, 59 sweaters, 17 mittens, for a total of 2,155 finished crocheted and knitted items.
Four members of the Atalicoa DUP had their annual Christmas party at the home of Secretary/Treasurer, Elda Winward on December 12. They shared their happy memories and how they celebrated Christmas. A number was written on a gift they each brought and drew a number to match it with the gift. A luncheon of ham, baked potatoes, corn, lettuce salad, key lime pie were served.
To get caught up with the Young Single Adults holiday activities, on December 12 at the church. they ate pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage with a gift exchange swapping inexpensive silly gifts with the 50 people who attended. For Family Home Evening, December 19, they assembled gingerbread houses, working individually or as a group creating a giant mansion with graham crackers, frosting, sprinkles, gumdrops and candies. While they decorated, they watched the movie “Santa Claus 2” and snacked on the graham crackers.
On New Year’s Eve over 110 YSA and leaders danced to music DJ’d by Henry who followed a playlist of favorite songs at the Smithfield YSA Stake Center in Smithfield, Utah, December 31. They had Pepperidge Farm and WinnCo cookies, apple slices, and punch.
The Tessa Winn DUP Camp met at the home of Kathy Betz, December 13, who showed a photo of a 1841 leather-bound concordance of the Old and New Testament for the Artifact. The history was given by Karen Manning on “Beaver, Utah.” The lesson “Journal of Louise Barnes Pratt” was given by Merrie Mozingo. The six members present were served a potluck luncheon of chicken tenders, creamy potatoes, fruit salad, bean salad, veggie tray, a blackberry dessert.
Dru Despain, daughter of Travis and Betsy Despain, of the Preston 4th Ward, Preston North Stake, has been called to serve in the Texas Dallas West Spanish Speaking mission.
Elder Tyler Lindhardt, son of Eric and Lachelle Lindhardt, Preston 10th Ward, Preston North Stake, is called to serve in the Columbia Cali Mission.
The Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls played games and made Nativity ornaments at a Christmas party at the house of their leader.
