...THE AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF
ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY HAS BEEN LIFTED...
Air quality is forecast to improve significantly across the area.
Therefore the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has
cancelled the Air Quality Advisory.
THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL
QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ's
Pocatello Regional Office at (208)236-6160.
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
low as 25 below zero.
* WHERE...Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Malad, Preston,
Thatcher, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun
Valley, and Galena.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
While reading the Preston Citizen February 8th issue last week, especially the article by Claudia Erickson on “Colorful tales of early post offices,” and the importance of the train in helping to bring the mail into Preston, I was suddenly and quickly reminded to know that it’s Wednesday because I just heard the toot of the train whistle warning people they are in town crossing the tracks on Highway 91 at State Street. The train comes into Preston around noon to drop off grain and pick up empty cars. Was that a coincidence for the train to toot its horn just then to jar my memory? Interesting!
Shelly Davis, FCMC, TCU Activities Director, said they had a fun New Year’s Eve party with the residents. The good news for the facility this month she said “At this time with the Covid rate of those being tested are low, we have been without masks for more than a week. This is the first time in nearly three years. The residents are loving that they get to see our faces and smiles. Sometimes some of us are not recognized by the residents. So staff and residents are loving the last couple of weeks. Now visits are also welcome to interact with the residents. It can change very quickly,” outlined Davis. Davis invites groups to call them with music, dance or programs who want to share their talents or fun with the residents.
Tonight, Wednesday, February 15, 7 p.m., at the Larsen-Sant Library, Carlen Donovan, who teaches at Idaho State University, will lead the discussion of the book “Home Below Hell’s Canyon” by Grace Jordan that is one of the LTAI Grant presentations.
The Preston Young Single Adults had their Family Home Evening on February 6 at the home of David Priestley, 2nd Counselor in the Bishopric and Sister Priestley’s for a lesson on the topic of “Change,” why it’s hard and how they can try to deal with it. Maybe the strawberries and chocolate sugar cookies they had for refreshments helped them deal with it, too!
Susan Andersen, Counselor in the Legacy 3rd Relief Society, read to the Heritage Senior Living Center residents “The Very Best Christmas Present” by Jim Razzi, then sang Christmas songs for one of their Family Home Evening Fridays in December. The Fairview 2nd Ward assisted them in December with the activities. Two families dressed for a reenactment of the Nativity complete with a live baby in the scene. They also sang several Christmas songs with the residents. In January the Preston 4th Ward helped with the Family Home Evening activities. Carolyn Rounds told the residents a story about “Service.”
Glenna Barnes, secretary of the Tessa Winn Daughters of Utah Pioneers Camp, summarized their meeting of January 10. They met at the home of Karen Manning, who led them in singing “Put Your Shoulder To The Wheel.” The lesson “Winter On The Trail” was given by Merrie Mozingo. For the Artifact, Kathy Betz showed a photo of “Home Spun Woven Material” displayed in the Franklin County Relic Hall. The five members present were served refreshments by Karen Hansen.
The infant daughter of Khyleigh and Wyatt Cazier, Emersyn Jo Cazier, and granddaughter of Tonia Brown, of Preston, was blessed January 15, in their new Montpelier 2nd Ward by Todd Garbett. Those in attendance were Jennifer Garbett of Montpelier; of Preston: Kent and Amber Cazier, grandparents; Mike and Valyn Anderson, great-grandparents; Karleen Cazier, great-grandma; Kelly and Kellie Ann Cazier, of Montpelier; Tim Golightly, of Riverdale; and Sondra and Ken Thornley, of Cove, Utah.
Residents at Heritage Senior Living played games and made crafts indoors during these cold, snowy days. Twice a month, Carolyn Davis, accompanied by her daughter and granddaughter visit the Center playing Broadway familiar tunes of the 30s and 40s on the piano and singing those songs that brings back memories for the residents. Sometimes the residents also play bells, tap sticks, and other percussion instruments they choose from a Heritage Center music box with instruments. They love playing Bocce Ball (like lawn bowling), and bowling since they have bowling pins at the Center. On Fridays they like to hear Bruce, a volunteer, who brings his guitar and plays his original tunes, and on alternate Fridays with Cindy Henderson, Assistant Activity Director, who gives manicures. On other days, they play Jeopardy, Card Sharks, and Bunco, a competitive dice game. They made mosaic winter patterns of penguins and snowflakes out of card stock in geometric shapes gluing sparkles for color and designs outlined Corinne Bailey, Activities Director.
