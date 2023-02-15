Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

While reading the Preston Citizen February 8th issue last week, especially the article by Claudia Erickson on “Colorful tales of early post offices,” and the importance of the train in helping to bring the mail into Preston, I was suddenly and quickly reminded to know that it’s Wednesday because I just heard the toot of the train whistle warning people they are in town crossing the tracks on Highway 91 at State Street. The train comes into Preston around noon to drop off grain and pick up empty cars. Was that a coincidence for the train to toot its horn just then to jar my memory? Interesting!

Shelly Davis, FCMC, TCU Activities Director, said they had a fun New Year’s Eve party with the residents. The good news for the facility this month she said “At this time with the Covid rate of those being tested are low, we have been without masks for more than a week. This is the first time in nearly three years. The residents are loving that they get to see our faces and smiles. Sometimes some of us are not recognized by the residents. So staff and residents are loving the last couple of weeks. Now visits are also welcome to interact with the residents. It can change very quickly,” outlined Davis. Davis invites groups to call them with music, dance or programs who want to share their talents or fun with the residents.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.