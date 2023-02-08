Despite what Punxsutawney Phil, the famed groundhog who rose from his burrow on Thursday, February 2, known as Groundhog Day and saw his shadow (due to the sky being clear and the sun casting a shadow), predicted there will be an additional 6 weeks of winter in the U.S., I agree with the ground hog that based upon the actual weather, minus degree temperatures at night as well as during the day, that I, too, can predict that winter will continue for a considerable length of time. I don’t need a ground hog to tell me what the weather will be like which doesn’t stop events from being planned and occurring.
On Sunday, January 29, a very frigid minus degree, snow filled day, the public dressed in their warm winter coats, hats, gloves, boots and covered with blankets gathered for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation memorial service for the 160th Anniversary of the Bear River Massacre, located at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Monument on Highway 91. The service commemorated the day that the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation were attacked near the Bear River in Preston by Patrick O’Connor and his troops from Camp Douglas, Utah. Tribal Council Members spoke, the colors, drum ceremony, reading of the names of those who lost their lives that day, and a musical number were on the program.
Phyllis Johnson, Atalicoa Daughters of The Utah Pioneers Captain, reported that they met on January 9 at Kathy Kunz’s. The lesson “Handcart Companies” was given by Judy Mitchell. They sang “Put Your Shoulder to the Wheel.” The five members present enjoyed a fruit dessert with Cool Whip provided by Kathy and visiting afterwards.
The Preston Young Single Adult played Giant Volleyball at the church and had apple slices and gummies for refreshments for their January 30, Family Home Evening; January 23, they had a Stake Family Home Evening where they had chicken pasta, rolls, and salad; January 16, played board games and had chips and salsa; and January 9 they watched Elder Jeffrey Holland and Sister Patricia Holland Worldwide Devotional at Bishop Jeremy Smith and Sister Smith’s house and had doughnuts.
For the month of February, the Larsen-Sant Library is holding “We Love Our Patron’s Day” on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14. Come to the library all day with your late fees and they will be waived also brownies will be served between 3-5 p.m.
The Preston 2nd Ward Activity Day girls at the house of their leader in January made armor of God pictures and did an obstacle course requiring faith in a guide. For another activity, on January 25, they had a cooking night where they learned how to make quesadillas and pizza, and played Twister.
LoPine Daughters of Utah Pioneers gathered for their January meeting at the church. Mary Judy gave the lesson on “Women Homesteaders.” She referred to the book “Letters of a Woman Homesteader” by Elinore Pruitt Rupert Stewart that she purchased and loaned copies to the members to read. Diana Barrington gave the artifact. Penny Wright made refreshments served to the 8 members.
The Transitional Care Unit (TCU) residents at the FCMC enjoyed a preschool group, some piano students and ballroom dancers who shared their talents with them and going for a ride to see the Christmas lights in Preston in December, said Shelly Davis, Activities Director. They also hold Family Home Evening every Tuesday evening 6 p.m. with the residents under the direction of Branch Presidency 2nd Counselor, Bob Wright and Branch Relief Society 2nd Counselor, Penny Wright. In January the Preston 6th Ward, Preston South Stake helped provide talks, singing, and reading stories to the residents.
