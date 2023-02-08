Support Local Journalism

Despite what Punxsutawney Phil, the famed groundhog who rose from his burrow on Thursday, February 2, known as Groundhog Day and saw his shadow (due to the sky being clear and the sun casting a shadow), predicted there will be an additional 6 weeks of winter in the U.S., I agree with the ground hog that based upon the actual weather, minus degree temperatures at night as well as during the day, that I, too, can predict that winter will continue for a considerable length of time. I don’t need a ground hog to tell me what the weather will be like which doesn’t stop events from being planned and occurring.

On Sunday, January 29, a very frigid minus degree, snow filled day, the public dressed in their warm winter coats, hats, gloves, boots and covered with blankets gathered for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation memorial service for the 160th Anniversary of the Bear River Massacre, located at the Daughters of Utah Pioneers Monument on Highway 91. The service commemorated the day that the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation were attacked near the Bear River in Preston by Patrick O’Connor and his troops from Camp Douglas, Utah. Tribal Council Members spoke, the colors, drum ceremony, reading of the names of those who lost their lives that day, and a musical number were on the program.


